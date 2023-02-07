Dayton at VCU odds, picks and predictions

The Dayton Flyers (15-9, 7-4 A-10) and VCU Rams (18-6, 9-2) clash in an Atlatic-10 Conference battle in Richmond Tuesday. Tip at the Stuart C. Siegel Center is at 7 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Dayton vs. VCU odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Dayton has run across a rough stretch that started at home with a 63-62 loss to these Rams on Jan. 13 as 7-point favorites. In going 3-3 in the 6 games since, the Flyers have been saddled with 3 against-the-spread (ATS) losses and 3 ATS margins in double digits.

Virginia Commonwealth is a robust 8-1 since Jan. 7. The Rams have yielded just 61.3 points per game over that span. They will be looking to raise their overall home mark to 13-2 on Tuesday

Dayton at VCU odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 7:01 a.m. ET.

Moneyline: Dayton +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | VCU -190 (bet $190 to win $100)

Dayton +150 (bet $100 to win $150) | VCU -190 (bet $190 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Dayton +3.5 (-105) | VCU -3.5 (-115)

Dayton +3.5 (-105) | VCU -3.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 129.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Dayton at VCU picks and predictions

Prediction

Dayton 65, VCU 62

DAYTON +150.

Dayton is just 1-5 against teams the the top 2 quadrants (VCU is 3-4). But the Flyers figure as better than their overall record and perhaps a little unlucky so far. A UD team that held foes to a 34.7% mark from the floor from Dec. 10-Jan. 10 is likely due some regression in its recent defensive numbers (46.3% allowed last 5 games).

The Flyers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against teams playing .600 basketball. In a revenge spot against the Rams, and for a little insurance, BACK THE FLYERS +3.5 (-105).

UD has exhibited better ball-handling of late and won’t allow as many transition buckets. Both sides can defend, and their 1st meeting hit the Under on a 130 total.

With what has happened since, the hope from a betting standpoint is that the total would be a shade higher here. This 1 is close to value on the Under side. Consider a line watch: take the Under if the number reaches 130.5. Otherwise, PASS.

