New York Knicks at Orlando Magic odds, picks and predictions

The New York Knicks (29-26) face the Orlando Magic (22-32) on Tuesday at Amway Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Knicks vs. Magic odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Knicks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 108-97 on Sunday to cover as 4.5-point underdogs at home. New York finished a 4-game home stand with its game against Philadelphia and went 2-2 in those 4 games.

The Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 119-113 on Sunday to cover as 2-point underdogs on the road. Orlando has won 3 of its last 4 games and 6 of its last 10 games.

Knicks at Magic odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:11 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Knicks -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Magic +100 (bet $100 to win $100)

: Knicks -120 (bet $120 to win $100) | Magic +100 (bet $100 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Knicks -1.5 (-110) | Magic +1.5 (-110)

: Knicks -1.5 (-110) | Magic +1.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 226.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Knicks at Magic key injuries

Knicks

F RJ Barrett (illness) questionable

(illness) questionable C Mitchell Robinson (thumb) out

Magic

C Mo Bamba (suspension) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Knicks at Magic picks and predictions

Prediction

Knicks 116, Magic 111

The KNICKS (-120) are the pick here following New York’s impressive win over a hot Philadelphia squad. New York is 15-11 on the road compared to Orlando being 13-13 at home this season.

KNICKS -1.5 (-110) is the lean here with me taking New York to secure the victory on the road. Even if Barrett is ruled out, the Knicks still have All-Star caliber players in G Jalen Brunson and F Julius Randle available.

The Knicks beat the Magic 115-102 at home on Oct. 24, covering the 7.5-point spread while 222.5 Under cashed.

Even though these teams are bottom 12 in pace, OVER 226.5 (-112) is the choice here. Both of these teams are in the bottom half of the league in defensive rating and the Knicks are 9th in offensive rating.

New York has gone Over in each of its last 4 road games. Meanwhile, Orlando has hit the Over in 5 of its last 6 home games.

