Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in America
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Jason Kelce’s answer about beating sibling Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl was so relatable
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce knows what’s on the line when Super Bowl 57 rolls around on Sunday. The “Kelce Bowl” will pit Jason Kelce against his brother, Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, for the Lombardi Trophy. During opening night at the week’s Super Bowl media availability, NFL Network commentator Michael Irvin asked Jason Kelce about what’s at stake with this title game against his brother. (Meanwhile, Donna Kelce knows where priorities should really be with some cookies.)
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012?
Here's the reason why Andy Reid left the Eagles in 2012. The post Why Did the Philadelphia Eagles Fire Andy Reid in 2012? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Could Philadelphia Eagles’ jersey color ruin their Super Bowl?
Philadelphia will be the home team on Sunday in Super Bowl LVII. And when they take the field against the Chiefs, the Eagles will be wearing their green jerseys, with Kansas City in its white uniforms. There’s just one problem with that, according to the Boston Globe: “The team in white jerseys has won 15 of the last 18 Super Bowls.”
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
Patrick Mahomes played it cool when asked about Eagles’ DE Brandon Graham ruining his Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t about to give Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham more reasons to sack him on Super Bowl Sunday. During Monday night’s opening night for media coverage, Mahomes and Graham joined the stage as captains for their respective teams. While everyone was...
Getting a look at Super Bowl Experience for fans in Phoenix
PHOENIX (CBS) -- The city is decked out for Super Bowl LVII, and Eagles fans are on their way. Some are already there.We got a look at multiple parts of the Super Bowl Experience set up at the Phoenix Convention Center downtown.We tried out the quarterback scramble and got a look at the locker room and some of the Eagles and Super Bowl LVII on display.You can check out the experience in the videos here.
Jerry Jones' comments on the Eagles has Johnson, Lurie confused
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the Eagles have had real success betting it all for a year and former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson and Philadelphia Eagles CEO Jeffrey Lurie have no idea what Jones is talking about.
Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes talks injury and making Super Bowl history
It was just over two weeks ago that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and likely NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes suffered a
We Need to Talk: Donovan McNabb on Andy Reid
The ladies of 'We Need to Talk' are joined by former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb to discuss the time he spent with Andy Reid as his head coach, how impactful he was in his development as a player, and why he stiï¿½
Broncos fans will love Sean Payton's pick for Super Bowl LVII
The Denver Broncos have hired Sean Payton as their new head coach, but he’s also still under contract as an analyst with Fox. The Broncos will allow Payton to finish out his contract with Fox and appear on the network for their Super Bowl LVII coverage on Saturday and Sunday. After that, Payton will return to Denver to continue building his coaching staff.
Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl: Mahomes vs. Hurts QB contracts
Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts are competing Sunday as their teams vie for the Super Bowl championship title. FOX Business takes a look at their contracts.
Travis and Jason Kelce’s Parents Remain Neutral Ahead of Super Bowl LVII Matchup
The parents of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce are fortunate to have seen each of their sons lift the Lombardi Trophy as a Super Bowl champion. Travis’ triumph came in Super Bowl LIV, when the Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers,...
How many Texans have started at QB in the Super Bowl? Not very many.
Two Texans will take snaps in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday — Jalen Hurts from the Houston area and Patrick Mahomes who grew up outside Tyler — and that's 40% of the total signal-callers from the Lone Star State to start the big game.
KMBC.com
Reid, Kelce and more Chiefs talk to the media in Arizona ahead of the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are in the final stages of their preparations for Super Bowl LVII. Thursday, head coach Andy Reid, tight end Travis Kelce and more Chiefs players are set to speak to the media ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona. Big Red was up...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles: 4 Super Bowl LVII players have ties to Illinois
Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 12, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Yet for at least four of the hundred-plus players, the journey to the NFL's championship game included at least one pre-NFL stop in the state of Illinois.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham eyes strip sack of 'GOAT' Mahomes
The Eagles' Brandon Graham is hoping history repeats for himself in Super Bowl LVII with a strip sack of "the GOAT" Patrick Mahomes.
Details you might have missed from Super Bowl media day with the Chiefs and Eagles
The opening day of Super Bowl week was quite a party, with players from both teams answering questions.
