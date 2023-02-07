Shannon’s Scoop: $180 Relief Checks for Michigan Residents, Quavo & Offset Grammy Fight, & Post Malone Almost Arrested After Prank

Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.

