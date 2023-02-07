A Streator man is in trouble for an incident outside Mendota. Around 7 Saturday night, Mendota police responded to the I-39 southbound on-ramp off Route 34 for the report of a man physically holiding a woman down to the ground. After investigating, 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Shukstor was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.

MENDOTA, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO