Normal, IL

Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO

Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/ partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan...
ILLINOIS STATE
Streator Man Charged with Domestic Battery

A Streator man is in trouble for an incident outside Mendota. Around 7 Saturday night, Mendota police responded to the I-39 southbound on-ramp off Route 34 for the report of a man physically holiding a woman down to the ground. After investigating, 29 year old Conor Shukstor of Streator was arrested and charged with domestic battery. Shukstor was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is waiting for a bond hearing.
MENDOTA, IL
Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Man stabbed in neck outside Peoria business overnight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the neck while trying to break up a fight outside a Peoria business early Sunday morning. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a local hospital...
PEORIA, IL
Man arrested for downtown parking garage robbery

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police have the man in custody they say robbed a woman late Monday night in the Civic Center Plaza parking garage. Police say John H. Johnson, 27, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on a charge of Armed Robbery. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant, according to jail records.
PEORIA, IL
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Peoria Fire responding to house fire on Madison Ave.

UPDATE (06:31 pm) Two handlines were used to extinguish the fire. Five engines, one ladder truck, and a heavy rescue squad responded to the incident. Estimated damages are at $50,000. UPDATE (05:06 pm) Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall has confirmed the fire started in the basement. Six people have been displaced...
PEORIA, IL
Peoria Bed, Bath, & Beyond store to close

PEORIA, Ill. – The Peoria Bed, Bath, and Beyond store isn’t going to make it. New Jersey-based Bed, Bath, and Beyond confirms the Peoria store in the Metro Centre will close. A specific date is not known, but the store already has signage up touting discounted merchandise. It’s...
PEORIA, IL
String of armed robberies raise safety questions in downtown Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - In the heart of downtown Peoria, two identical crimes occurred within weeks of each other. Now, questions about the suspect (or suspects) and why they’re happening in the first place are being raised. On January 20 around 6:00 p.m., Peoria Police responded to an...
PEORIA, IL
UPDATE: Man shot in head Saturday night at apartment complex

PEORIA, Ill. – A shooting Saturday night near a Peoria apartment complex has left one person injured. It happened just before 7:00 p.m. close to Lexington Hills Apartments on Oakcrest Drive. Police say a shots fired call there led to the discovery of a man inside a vehicle parked...
PEORIA, IL
Motorcyclist charged in crash that killed Bloomington pedestrian

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A Tennessee motorcyclist was under the influence of marijuana when he struck and killed a man in Bloomington last September, according to criminal charges filed in McLean County Court. Drew Tedrick, 22, appeared in court Wednesday for a status hearing, but no trial date was...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Man arrested after shots fired in St. Joseph domestic dispute

ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night. Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson […]
SAINT JOSEPH, IL
Arrest made in first Peoria County homicide of the year

DECATUR, Ill. (WMBD)– A suspect in a West Peoria homicide was arrested on Wednesday. According to a Peoria County press release, 22-year-old Lamentae Turner was arrested at a Decatur residence and charged with first-degree murder and an IDOC warrant. Peoria County Detectives are still investigating the homicide due to...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
New president of OSF St. Francis named

PEORIA, Ill. – There will be a new person in charge of OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in less than two weeks. OSF HealthCare says as current leader Bob Anderson is now CEO for the central region of OSF, Mike Wells will become president of Saint Francis, effective February 19.
PEORIA, IL
Couple arrested for stealing car

LEROY, Ill. (WICS) — A couple in LeRoy was arrested on Wednesday morning after stealing a white Nissan Rouge, according to the LeRoy IL Police Department. Police say they saw the Nissan Rouge parked at Love’s Travel Stop in LeRoy and ran the registration plate on his in-car computer.
URBANA, IL
Peoria woman arrested after shots fired Tuesday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been arrested after firing a gun at two people late Tuesday night. According to a press release from Peoria Police, officers responded to the 4200 block of N. Knollridge just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. An adult...
PEORIA, IL
One critical after head-on crash Tuesday night

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person is in critical condition and two others are injured after a head-on car crash Tuesday night resulted in firefighters using the Jaws of Life. According to a press release from Peoria Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the 7900 block of N. Allen Road in Peoria just before 8 p.m. Tuesday where two vehicles had crashed head-on. Three motorists were trapped inside the vehicles.
PEORIA, IL
Person Shot, Police Pursuit in IL Rte 97 Incident

One person was shot in an alleged road rage incident involving a U-Haul truck on Illinois Route 97 yesterday afternoon. According to a press release from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 4:26pm, the Menard County Sheriff’s Office received a call for assistance from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office advised they had received a report of a motorist who had been shot, and was traveling southbound on IL-97 from the Kilbourne area. Mason County further advised that the victim was being pursued by the suspected shooter, who was reportedly driving a U-Haul box truck.
MENARD COUNTY, IL

