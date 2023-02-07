Read full article on original website
Donald M. Hazlett
Donald M. Hazlett, 70, of Oil City, PA, passed away Feb. 7, 2023 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie. Born June 23, 1952 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Donald Hazlett Sr. & Betty Tock Hazlett. Donald was a graduate of Oil City High School. He had...
Robert F. Sterrett
Robert F. Sterrett, 96, of Grove City, passed away at home February 8, 2023. Bob was born July 23, 1926 in Grove City. He was the son of the late Frank C. and Elda B. Surrena Sterrett. Bob attended grade school at the Eakin one-room school, then on to Wesley...
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers
Wildamae “Wilda” Rodgers, 80, of Franklin, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at her home. She was born on September 20, 1942, in Venango County, to the late Robert and Clydia (Burkhardt) Shaffer. After graduating from Rocky Grove High School she worked as an Aide; she later...
Marvin F. Wadding
Marvin F. Wadding, 87, of Kittanning, passed away Thursday February 2, 2023 at home with his family. He was born September 14, 1935 in New Bethlehem to the late Frank V. and Verle (Smail) Wadding. Marvin worked in maintenance as an equipment operator and retired in 1997, from Megnin Mills.
Larry E. Kirch
Larry E. Kirch joined Valley Advantages in 2016, coming from the Ridgeway/St. Mary’s area, his sense of humor and loving spirit, made him quickly gain the love of those around him. Larry cared greatly for staff (often giving them nicknames), housemates and friends. He loved to laugh, sometimes argue,...
Rick Fletcher
Rick Fletcher, 71, passed away Thursday, February 9th at West Penn Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He had been dealing with chronic lymphocytic leukemia since 2009. Born James Richard Fletcher in Fort Campbell, KY, on February 3, 1952, Rick was the son of Walter B. Fletcher and Betty L. (Balph) Fletcher of Oil City.
William F. Bemis
William F. Bemis, age 88, of West Hickory, PA, died unexpectedly on Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023 at the Titusville Area Hospital in Titusville, PA. He was born on May 3, 1934 in Tionesta, PA, son of the late Leon B. and Cathyleen E. (Blum) Bemis. William served as a...
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Bradley
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Bradley – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Bradley is an adult male Hound mix. He is neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Bradley is friendly, loyal, smart, and curious. For more information on him, email...
Oil City’s Bridgefest Approved for August 18th & 19th
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Council approved the annual Bridgefest–a two-day celebration of music, food, and family fun in the heart of downtown–at its February 9th meeting. (A view of Center Street Bridge during Bridgefest 2019.) The two-day festival, requested by Kathy Bailey, manager...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Vietnam War Veteran Robert Huff
Robert Huff served our country in the United States Army. Robert Huff served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Dog Handler with the 820th MP. Robert received the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, 2 O/S Bars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, and his M-16 Expert Badge.
Council Approves Oil City Uncorked 2023
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Oil City Council approved the springtime wine walk, Oil City Uncorked, at the February 9 council meeting. The event, requested by Kathy Bailey, manager at Oil City Main Street, will be held in Oil City’s Southside. Oil City Main Street is a...
Ken Bryan Seeks Nomination for Venago County Commissioner
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) — Ken Bryan has announced he is running for Venango County Commissioner. Ken is a veteran, current owner of multiple businesses in Venango County, and works in the criminal justice system, according to a recent press release. He brinsg over 40 years of business experience...
Area Man Arrested for DUI After Attempting to Pull Vehicle Out of Ditch
CLINTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of an incident in which an area man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol as he attempted to pull his vehicle out of a ditch in Clinton Township. According to a public information report...
Police Arrest Fugitive Out of Virginia Who Was Receiving Services at Clarion Psychiatric Center
MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities have arrested a fugitive out of Virginia who was receiving services at the Clarion Psychiatric Center. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 24-year-old Joshua Matthew Sampson, of Mount Carmel, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Monday, February 6.
Franklin Police Respond to Domestic Violence Incident
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is facing assault and related offenses following a domestic incident that occurred on Thursday night. According to court documents, The City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old James Whitling, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Friday, February 10.
Oil City Woman Accused of Being Under Influence While Caring for Two Small Children Due in Court on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a local woman accused of being under the influence of a controlled substance while caring for two small children. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 27-year-old Hope Nichole Boyd (Marshall), of Oil City, is...
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Venango County area brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Light and variable wind. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 28. Calm wind becoming west around 6...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Blueberry Drop Scones
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Blueberry Drop Scones – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. They’re a bit lower in fat than most other scones, so you can indulge with little guilt!. Ingredients. 2 cups all-purpose flour. 1/3 cup sugar. 2 teaspoons baking powder. 1...
Clarion Wrestling: Golden Eagles Bear Down on Buffalo for 23-9 Win
CLARION, Pa. – In their penultimate home match of the 2022-23 season, the Golden Eagle wrestling team won seven of 10 bouts in a 23-9 rout of Buffalo, with Clarion coming up clutch in the big moments. (Pictured: Joey Fischer rides Mason Bush in the first period. Photo Credit:...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered Cherries
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate-Covered Cherries – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. 2 jars (8 ounces each) maraschino cherries with stems, well drained. 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips. 2 tablespoons shortening. Directions. -In a small bowl, combine the sugar, butter, milk and extract. Knead until...
