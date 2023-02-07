Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Carolyn Thomas, Texan domestic violence survivor, has 27th reconstructive surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — Back in November, KVUE introduced you to a remarkable woman named Carolyn Thomas. In her 20s, Thomas was living in Waco, in a long-term on-again, off-again abusive relationship. In 2003, Thomas' boyfriend shot her at point-blank range, shattering 80% of her face. During this event, her...
fox7austin.com
Domestic dispute in North Austin leads to death of woman
A domestic dispute in North Austin has lead to the death of a young woman. Police said a young man is hospitalized and in critical condition.
KCEN TV NBC 6
Dedication ceremony held for 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington in Waco
WACO, Texas — February 12th, 2023, marked a day in history the people of Waco will never forget. On Sunday, a dedication ceremony was held to recognize a new historical marker centered around the 1916 lynching of Black teen Jesse Washington. In 2016, community efforts to formally acknowledge the...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Temple woman dies after celebrating 105 years on earth
TEMPLE, Texas — Each birthday that you spend marks a milestone, but one lady got very used to these special days of celebration. After 105 years, Thelma Tisdell died on Jan. 19 at the Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This came just two months after her milestone birthday party.
Waco fire responds to early morning house fire, assists elderly couple inside
Scanner audio reported that an elderly couple was inside - with one appearing to be wheelchairbound.
CBS Austin
Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by car in NW Austin
A pedestrian died in the hospital over the weekend after being hit by a car in northwest Austin last month. The Austin Police Department responded to the 8700 block of Balcones Club Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 25. ALSO | Police identify woman killed in 10-car pileup during ice...
fox44news.com
Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco
Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Bell County PRCA wraps up rodeo weekend
BELL COUNTY, Texas — I hope you dusted off your boots and found your hats because the 35th annual Bell County PRCA Rodeo made its way to Belton from February 10th-11th. People from all over Central Texas have made their way over to the Bell County Expo Center to get an up close look at bull riders showcasing their craft.
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show
Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Guns, $41K cash found after New Orleans murder suspect arrested in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A New Orleans homicide suspect was arrested in Austin by the members of the U.S. Marshals-led Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Anderson Dixon, 20, was wanted by the New Orleans Police Department for a November 2022 murder in New Orleans. The U.S. Marshals in the Eastern District...
fox7austin.com
Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
Comments / 0