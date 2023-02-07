ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KCEN TV NBC 6

Dedication ceremony held for 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington in Waco

WACO, Texas — February 12th, 2023, marked a day in history the people of Waco will never forget. On Sunday, a dedication ceremony was held to recognize a new historical marker centered around the 1916 lynching of Black teen Jesse Washington. In 2016, community efforts to formally acknowledge the...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Temple woman dies after celebrating 105 years on earth

TEMPLE, Texas — Each birthday that you spend marks a milestone, but one lady got very used to these special days of celebration. After 105 years, Thelma Tisdell died on Jan. 19 at the Weston Inn Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. This came just two months after her milestone birthday party.
TEMPLE, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian dies at hospital after being hit by car in NW Austin

A pedestrian died in the hospital over the weekend after being hit by a car in northwest Austin last month. The Austin Police Department responded to the 8700 block of Balcones Club Drive around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 25. ALSO | Police identify woman killed in 10-car pileup during ice...
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Georgia company bringing hundreds of jobs and a $1 billion investment to Waco

Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — Graphic Packaging International announced Tuesday that it has selected Waco as the home for its new facility and newest state-of-the-art coated recycled paperboard machine. The company plans to investment $1 billion over three years into the site. The location of the facility will sit on...
WACO, TX
KCEN TV NBC 6

Bell County PRCA wraps up rodeo weekend

BELL COUNTY, Texas — I hope you dusted off your boots and found your hats because the 35th annual Bell County PRCA Rodeo made its way to Belton from February 10th-11th. People from all over Central Texas have made their way over to the Bell County Expo Center to get an up close look at bull riders showcasing their craft.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Woman killed in Northeast Austin crash

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Northeast Austin. Police said on Jan. 28, around 10:52 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 10800 block of Harris Branch Parkway. A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was traveling...
AUSTIN, TX

