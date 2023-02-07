Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Canal Insurance Company Selects CLARA Analytics to Help Improve Commercial Auto Claims Outcomes With AI
Canal Insurance Company (“Canal”) has selected CLARA Analytics (“CLARA”), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology for commercial insurance claims optimization, as its partner in a new initiative aimed at speeding the resolution of commercial transportation claims using AI. In recent years, claims outcomes related...
ffnews.com
Passport and Autoreturn Partner to Streamline Digital Parking Enforcement
AutoReturn, the nation’s leading towing management systems provider and Passport, a leading mobility software and payments company are partnering to transform parking enforcement. By combining Passport’s state-of-the-art mobility management platform and AutoReturn‘s industry-leading cloud-based law enforcement towing solution, the companies are providing cities with a seamless and transparent end-to-end parking citation management system.
ffnews.com
Alchemy Pay Supports Turkey Earthquake Relief Efforts
Alchemy Pay has come forward with support after he recent earthquake that struck south-eastern Turkey has left a devastating impact, claiming over 21,000 lives. “As a responsible corporate entity, Alchemy Pay recognizes the importance of providing aid to those in need. In line with this, while the official has accepted aid in various forms of cryptocurrencies, we are committed to facilitating donations through our On/Off Ramp payment solutions, offering these services to charities free of charge as a reliable fiat-crypto payment gateway.”
ffnews.com
MAPFRE earns 642 million euros in 2022 with premiums exceeding 24.5 billion euros (+10.8 percent)
MAPFRE’s attributable earnings in 2022 amounted to 642 million euros, 16.1 percent less than the previous year. On a comparable basis with 2021, when adjusted earnings reached 703 million euros, they would have been 7 percent lower. Once again, the company’s highly diversified business helped to ensure a sustainable result, offsetting the most negative effects of the year: high inflation levels in most markets; the increase in claims levels in the Automobile business; and catastrophic claims, especially resulting from the drought in the Paraná river basin, the impact of which on its accounts exceeded 112 million euros.
ffnews.com
€20 Million Invested in European Businesses with Quanloop
Quanloop reached a new milestone this February as its investors funded more than 940 commercial projects worth over 20 million euros since Q1 2020. In three years, Quanloop investors have earned over 1.6 million euros in interest revenue while investing in loans to support commercial initiatives of European enterprises. This win-win investing solution aims to contribute to the overall EU economy’s growth while also helping retail investors earn an average return of 12.5% p.a. to hedge against inflation and the rising cost of living.
ffnews.com
Leaf Wallet App Rebranded to BOSS Money as Part of Expansion Across Africa
IDT Corporation, a global provider of fintech, cloud communications, and traditional communications services, announced today that it is rebranding its Africa-based Leaf Wallet app to IDT’s flagship financial services brand, BOSS Money. The rebranding is part of a broader initiative to leverage the key technologies of Leaf Wallet to...
ffnews.com
PreIPO® Set to Raise $125 Million Series A Round to Manage its Explosive Growth
PreIPO®, a financial technology and licensing company has attracted and assembled a best-in-class global team of reputable experts to disrupt, dominate and democratize the private market securities space. Now set to raise $125M in a Series A Round to manage the substantial growth trajectory of PreIPO®. PreIPO® is actively stacking its innovative FinTech platform with exclusive and “Discount-to-Market” deal-flow that is attracting prominent issuers, preeminent fund managers and discerning investors alike to the PreIPO® ecosystem.
ffnews.com
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. Secures $2.1M Seed Funding to Enable Embedded Intelligent Bill Management
Blip Labs Technologies, Inc. (Blip), a fintech provider unlocking new opportunities through intelligent bill management, today announced a seed funding round of $2.1M with participation from Susa Ventures, Dash Fund, Shrug Capital, Wischoff Ventures, Picks and Shovels, Browder Capital, Rief Ventures and strategic angels from One Finance, Lithic, Intuit, and more. Blip is uniquely positioned to enable the thousands of banks, credit unions, and fintech providers to assist the millions of Americans struggling to pay their bills due to financial hardship and complex payment systems. Blip’s goal is to increase engagement and revenue for its customers and partners while eliminating the billions of dollars spent annually by consumers on negative credit score impacts, late fees, overdraft fees, and identity theft.
ffnews.com
Masan Group Awarded Investment Registration Certificate to Invest USD105 Million in Trust IQ in Singapore
The Sherpa Company Limited, a subsidiary of Masan Group Corporation (“Masan”), has officially received the offshore investment registration certificate to carry out investment activities in Singapore. The investment registration certification ceremony took place at the Business Forum within the framework of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s official visit to Singapore. The investment worth up to USD105 million for 25% of share ownership of Trust IQ Pte. Ltd. (“TS”), a Singapore-based tech company, equivalent to up to 9.388.756 shares.
ffnews.com
Rachel Hunt, Volante Technologies, On the Growth of RTP in the US and Internationally
In this video, Rachel Hunt, VP of Strategy Volante Technologies, discusses the explosive growth of real-time payments (RTP) both in the United States and on a global scale. With the rise of digital and mobile banking, consumers and businesses alike are seeking faster and more convenient payment options. RTP has answered this call by offering near-instant money transfers with increased security and reliability.
ffnews.com
Segpay Appoints CEO For European Union Headquarters
Segpay, a pioneer in digital payment processing, announced today that Michael Shea has been appointed as CEO of its European Union headquarters based in Dublin following approval by the Central Bank of Ireland. Segpay Ireland is the company’s busiest subsidiary servicing customers throughout the European Union. Mike joins the leadership...
ffnews.com
Coincover announces $30m funding to fuel growth and foster trust in digital assets
Coincover has announced $30M in funding, led by Silicon Valley’s Foundation Capital with follow-on investment from CMT digital. The fresh capital will accelerate recruitment, product updates, and partnerships to safeguard the crypto ecosystem – preventing, compensating, and protecting against crypto threats. Building trust in digital assets. Founded in...
ffnews.com
Vesttoo Appoints Capital Markets Executive Thomas Rose as Head of North American Capital Markets
Vesttoo, a leading digital insurance risk transfer and investment platform, announced today the hiring of capital markets executive Thomas Rose as its new Head of Capital Markets, North America. Thomas will lead and further develop the team of capital markets specialists covering the North American region, driving the initiative to continue growing Vesttoo’s investor base.
ffnews.com
Ampere launches business banking for UK customers
Ampere launched online business banking for small and medium businesses in the UK. Appeared in 2022, all-in-one neobank allows entrepreneurs to manage all the essential financial operations in one place, thereby solving and dealing with all business hustle. Quality products are highly valued in the financial technology market. Ampere is...
ffnews.com
Anghami partners with Tamara to drive payment innovation
Anghami, the leading music and entertainment streaming platform in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) region, has announced an innovative partnership with Tamara, the regions’ leading Buy-Now-Pay Later (BNPL) fintech company, to become the first subscription-based service in the region to enable BNPL payments, offering flexible and easy payment options to its Anghami Plus users.
ffnews.com
President and CEO Dan Schulman Announces Intention to Retire from PayPal at Year-End
PayPal Holdings, Inc. today announced that President and CEO Dan Schulman has informed the Board of Directors of his intention to retire from PayPal on December 31, 2023, and that he will work with the Board on a smooth leadership transition. Schulman will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. The Board will retain a search firm to help find Schulman’s successor.
ffnews.com
VITREUS Launches Next-Generation, Compliance-Focused Blockchain for the Financial Services Industry
VITREUS is a new digital infrastructure aimed at revolutionizing the financial services sector. The first-to-market platform is being developed for businesses such as Broker Dealers, Tax/Accounting Firms, Insurance Carriers, Small Banks, Credit Unions, and the RIA market, with a focus on providing a compliant and secure solution to their needs.
ffnews.com
Karen Mae Ching, AWS, on Cloud-Based banking features that banks have responded to
Join Karen Mae Chin from AWS, as she discusses the latest trends in cloud-based banking and the features that banks have responded to. In this informative video, Karen will highlight the benefits of using cloud technology in the financial sector and how it has transformed traditional banking practices. From improved...
ffnews.com
Global Pricing Intelligence Supplier Strengthens Hardware Dealer Ties
Manchester-based price intelligence company Skuuudle has strengthened its ties with the world’s largest hardware distributor Orgill. Orgill is a key player in the DIY and hardware market, serving more than 12,000 retail hardware stores across more than 50 countries around the world. The partnership between Orgill and Skuuudle is strengthened by Skuuudle’s capacity to complement AI-powered technology, led by human intelligence across Orgill’s extensive product assortment. This builds on the substantial pricing intelligence Skuuudle already provides Orgill and other hardware dealers keen to understand their competitors pricing intelligence.
ffnews.com
Acumen Financial Planning Triumphs at Prestigious Awards for Fifth Time
Financial Planning Experts Win New Model Adviser Award for Fifth Year. Acumen Financial Planning has won the New Model Adviser award (Scotland and Northern Ireland) for the fifth time. The awards took place last night (9th of February) at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, in London, where the financial planning...
