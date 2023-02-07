(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.

