WLOS.com

Some call for more transparency as unnamed European company considers mountain location

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County is in the running to become the first U.S. location for a certain European manufacturer. Though the company remains unnamed, and is being referred to simply as “Project Expo,” the county commission has approved incentivizing the proposed deal by offering the company an $879,000 investment should they choose Henderson County.
Smoky Mountain News

Haywood commissioners decide on jail financing

Commissioners in Haywood County will move forward with pursuing a bank loan to finance the jail expansion after Davenport and Company, the county’s financial advisor, issued a request for proposals for installment financing contracts and explained the nuances of the ones they received. More than 50 financial institutions were...
WLOS.com

Cherokee Tribal Council member Bo Crowe resigns

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council member has resigned his seat. In a letter, Wolftown and Big Y communities representative Bo Crowe said he would step away to "work on healing my family and taking care of myself." His resignation was effective Jan....
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
WLOS.com

Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
accesswdun.com

Rabun County man dies after tree-cutting incident near Clarkesville

An elderly man who had to be rescued Monday afternoon after suffering an injury in a tree near Clarkesville has died. According to a press release from Habersham County, Leonard Highsmith, 74, of Rabun County, died late Tuesday afternoon at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The release said Highsmith's death was...
Smoky Mountain News

Some anti-vaxxers spread lies

To the Editor: I recently read in The Smoky Mountain News the article regarding the January 17, 2023, county commissioner meeting on the grant offered to Haywood County to help educate people about the safety of the COVID vaccine. The article was well written and only told the real truth...
biltmorebeacon.com

Historic Biltmore Church to Receive New Dean

The Very Rev. Sarah Hurlbert will be installed as the third dean of the Cathedral of All Souls, seat of the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The installation will take place at 11 a.m. at The Cathedral of All Souls, 9 Swan St. in Asheville. A reception will follow the service.
iheart.com

Detention Deputy Charged, Jury Gets Murder Case, BunCo May Buy AVL School

(Graham County, NC) -- A death connected to a car fire in Graham County is being investigated by the SBI. The sheriff's office says a 27-year-old woman was found dead Sunday near a trailer park in Robbinsville. Deputies had initially discovered that same woman's car was on fire along Tatham Gap Road just the day before. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
FOX Carolina

NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
Smoky Mountain News

Say hello to a hellbender

Learn about hellbenders, the biggest salamander in North America, during a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center near Franklin. Lori Williams, wildlife diversity biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, will deliver this talk for the “Where We Live” series —...
FRANKLIN, NC
FOX Carolina

Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell Co.

SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies later identified the victim as 68-year-old George Williams.
