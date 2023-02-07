Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Haywood Co. leaders work to figure out financing for multi-million-dollar jail expansion
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents will likely see work beginning this spring to expand the Haywood County jail in Waynesville. Although planning has been underway for years, county leaders are now putting the financial puzzle together -- a puzzle of how to finance tens of millions of dollars. “We...
WLOS.com
State, local leaders react after county's biggest renter stops accepting rental assistance
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s largest renter has made a significant decision that could affect whether vulnerable residents will have access to affordable housing. Hawthorne Residential Properties owns and rents more apartments in Buncombe County than any other landlord. Until recently, they did accept rental assistance...
WLOS.com
Some call for more transparency as unnamed European company considers mountain location
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Henderson County is in the running to become the first U.S. location for a certain European manufacturer. Though the company remains unnamed, and is being referred to simply as “Project Expo,” the county commission has approved incentivizing the proposed deal by offering the company an $879,000 investment should they choose Henderson County.
Smoky Mountain News
Haywood commissioners decide on jail financing
Commissioners in Haywood County will move forward with pursuing a bank loan to finance the jail expansion after Davenport and Company, the county’s financial advisor, issued a request for proposals for installment financing contracts and explained the nuances of the ones they received. More than 50 financial institutions were...
WLOS.com
Cherokee Tribal Council member Bo Crowe resigns
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council member has resigned his seat. In a letter, Wolftown and Big Y communities representative Bo Crowe said he would step away to "work on healing my family and taking care of myself." His resignation was effective Jan....
Leader of copper wire theft ring sentenced to 7 years in prison in Buncombe Co.
The leader of a copper wire theft ring was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Fmr. Buncombe Co. detention officer gets nearly $700k settlement in lawsuit
Buncombe County will pay nearly $700,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by a former detention officer who was sexually harassed and assaulted by another former employee.
iheart.com
Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting
(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
WLOS.com
Weeks after being suspended, Tuscola High principal announces resignation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuscola High School principal Heather Blackmon announced her resignation Monday, more than seven weeks after being suspended with pay in December 2022. Back in December, Haywood County Schools Superintendent Dr. Trevor Putnam said Tuscola Principal Heather Blackmon had been suspended with pay, along with...
accesswdun.com
Rabun County man dies after tree-cutting incident near Clarkesville
An elderly man who had to be rescued Monday afternoon after suffering an injury in a tree near Clarkesville has died. According to a press release from Habersham County, Leonard Highsmith, 74, of Rabun County, died late Tuesday afternoon at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The release said Highsmith's death was...
WLOS.com
Micro-housing in the mountains: Two developments in the works for downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer plans to bring two micro-housing projects to downtown Asheville. The developments are at 217 Hilliard Avenue and 46 Aston Street. “We’re excited because we think it meets some of the goals for the city, which include affordable housing, as well as sustainability,” said David Moritz.
NC detention officer accused of providing controlled substance to inmate
A detention officer is accused of providing a controlled substance to an inmate in Buncombe County.
wcyb.com
Hawkins County woman who lied to receive PPP loan sentenced to prison, prosecutors say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Hawkins County woman who was already on probation for fraud is headed to prison for more than 6 years after lying to receive COVID-19 relief money, according to federal officials. Federal prosecutors said Leslie Bethea claimed to have made more than $99,000 in 2019,...
Smoky Mountain News
Some anti-vaxxers spread lies
To the Editor: I recently read in The Smoky Mountain News the article regarding the January 17, 2023, county commissioner meeting on the grant offered to Haywood County to help educate people about the safety of the COVID vaccine. The article was well written and only told the real truth...
biltmorebeacon.com
Historic Biltmore Church to Receive New Dean
The Very Rev. Sarah Hurlbert will be installed as the third dean of the Cathedral of All Souls, seat of the Episcopal Diocese of Western North Carolina, on Saturday, Feb. 11. The installation will take place at 11 a.m. at The Cathedral of All Souls, 9 Swan St. in Asheville. A reception will follow the service.
iheart.com
Detention Deputy Charged, Jury Gets Murder Case, BunCo May Buy AVL School
(Graham County, NC) -- A death connected to a car fire in Graham County is being investigated by the SBI. The sheriff's office says a 27-year-old woman was found dead Sunday near a trailer park in Robbinsville. Deputies had initially discovered that same woman's car was on fire along Tatham Gap Road just the day before. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
FOX Carolina
NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
‘Very disoriented’ man leads police on slow-speed chase from Exit 407 into Knox County
At one point, the suspect was traveling 35 mph on the interstate with three flat tires, reports say.
Smoky Mountain News
Say hello to a hellbender
Learn about hellbenders, the biggest salamander in North America, during a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, at the Cowee School Arts and Heritage Center near Franklin. Lori Williams, wildlife diversity biologist with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, will deliver this talk for the “Where We Live” series —...
FOX Carolina
Victim identified following deadly shooting in McDowell Co.
SHELBY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Shelby has been charged with murder following a shooting Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the Jacktown Road area for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound. Deputies later identified the victim as 68-year-old George Williams.
