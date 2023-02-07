Read full article on original website
Tim Weida
2d ago
Someone needs to explain why it's so important that these books are even in the schools. It has nothing to do with freedom of speech or giving them choices. It's about pushing someone's moral and political agenda on the youngest of minds.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major national store chain closing another Iowa locationKristen WaltersDes Moines, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
who13.com
Urbandale wants public input on $43M U-Plex bond referendum
Urbandale voters have the chance to learn more about a bond referendum that would allow for the construction of a recreation complex in the city at a public meeting Thursday. Urbandale wants public input on $43M U-Plex bond …. Urbandale voters have the chance to learn more about a bond...
siouxlandproud.com
Iowa school facing First Amendment lawsuit over student’s shirt
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Community School District is facing a lawsuit from a student who was kicked out of class and suspended, for wearing a shirt depicting a rifle and a quote from the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The lawsuit, filed Monday, lists the plaintiff as...
who13.com
Iowa Representative's State of the Union Guest Spreads Mental Health Awareness for Veterans
Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson and her State of the Union guest Sergeant Trent Dirks. Iowa Representative’s State of the Union Guest Spreads …. Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on Iowa Representative Ashley Hinson and her State of the Union guest Sergeant...
who13.com
2/8 Senior Salutes: Lorraine Reed & Ann Popkes
Heavy wet snow on Oskaloosa Thursday. Crews wasted no time getting the snow blowers and shovels going. Urbandale wants public input on $43M U-Plex bond …. Urbandale voters have the chance to learn more about a bond referendum that would allow for the construction of a recreation complex in the city at a public meeting Thursday.
who13.com
Drake Business School gets big gift, new name
Larry and Kathi Zimpleman are giving a multi-million dollar gift to the school which will now be named in their honor. Larry and Kathi Zimpleman are giving a multi-million dollar gift to the school which will now be named in their honor. Wednesday Early Morning Weather Forecast. Greene County’s Petersen...
Iowa House, Education, and Appropriation Committee, Passes SSA Bill Recommendation
(Greenfield) Iowa House District #23 State Representative Ray Sorensen says the Education and Appropriations Committee passed a three-percent increase for State Supplemental Assistance and should be voting on it this week. The Republican Representative from Greenfield says this number must be agreed upon with the Senator and the Governor, who...
State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse
Several Iowa care facilities for the elderly and disabled have been cited recently for death, injury and resident abuse. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has proposed a total of $105,250 in state fines against the six homes. All but $1,000 of those fines are being held in suspension while regulators at the Centers […] The post State cites Iowa care facilities for death, injury and resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
How Huxley neighbors overcame a huge challenge, a second time
HUXLEY, Iowa — Danielle Thomas has realized something about her neighbors: They don’t give up. “It’s been amazing,” she said of the commitment she has seen in Huxley. Thomas’ family moved to town last summer after her husband lost his job in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ballard Community Clothes and Food Pantry provided […]
KCCI.com
Security group sues West Des Moines over Black Lives Matter controversy
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The owner of a metro security firm is suing the City of West Des Moines for firing his company over comments he made during the 2020 racial justice protests. Tom Conley says the city violated his first amendment rights, defamed him, and improperly broke...
who13.com
Supporting community building on campus
A local community college has a commitment to communities of color and has several programs to accomplish that mission. Kellan Zanders and Jason Vang from Des Moines Area Community College share what’s going on during Black History Month. For more information about Des Moines Area Community College, call 515-964-6200...
KCCI.com
USPS to deliver issues of The Des Moines Register to some subscribers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some subscribers of The Des Moines Register will now have their papers delivered by the U.S. Postal Service. The Register tells KCCI that because of rising gas prices and labor challenges, it can't maintain traditional delivery to some areas. The Register's ownership company, Gannett, says...
who13.com
Drake University Anderson Celebrates 25 Years with Exhibition Showcasing Race and Embodiment
Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on the Drake University Anderson Art Gallery Exhibition 'A Thin But Powerful Difference Race/Embodiment'. Drake University Anderson Celebrates 25 Years with …. Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on the Drake University Anderson Art Gallery Exhibition 'A Thin But Powerful Difference Race/Embodiment'. Suspect in...
who13.com
New Des Moines Public Schools stadium will be named Mediacom Stadium
The future home of Des Moines Public Schools football and Drake University soccer has its official name: Mediacom Stadium. New Des Moines Public Schools stadium will be named …. The future home of Des Moines Public Schools football and Drake University soccer has its official name: Mediacom Stadium. Thursday Early...
Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers
An increasing demand for low-carbon fuels will imperil ethanol producers unless there is widespread adoption of equipment to capture emissions from ethanol plants, the executive director of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said Tuesday. “I honestly don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that capturing and sequestering carbon will be life or death for most ethanol […] The post Ethanol executive: Carbon capture might be ‘life or death’ for producers appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Major national store chain closing another Iowa location
A major national store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its Iowa locations early next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
KCCI.com
Beloved Valley High School figure dies
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Valley High school is mourning the loss of one of its beloved staffers. Sam Kranovich, a student supervisor for more than 40 years, died Monday night. He was also a long-time fire department volunteer and civic leader. "One of the most difficult things I've...
KCCI.com
A Des Moines CVS is closing. What does this mean for the future of pharmacies?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Customers of the CVS drug store on Euclid Avenue in Des Moines will soon have to find another pharmacy to fill their prescriptions. That location will close March 1. Published reports indicate over the next three years CVS will close 900 stores. KCCI asked the...
DMACC dental hygiene clinic offers services for fraction of the cost
ANKENY, Iowa — Des Moines Area Community College Dental Hygiene students need your help to graduate. DMACC’s Dental Hygiene clinic helps the students improve their skills by offering dental cleaning and services for a fraction of the cost. This time of year the clinic sees low patient numbers. Without those patients, hygiene students will have […]
who13.com
Already too small? IGHSAU considers growth for next year's wrestling tourney
Already too small? IGHSAU considers growth for next year's wrestling tourney. Already too small? IGHSAU considers growth for next …. Already too small? IGHSAU considers growth for next year's wrestling tourney. Greene County’s Petersen and Robbins chase championships. Greene County's Petersen and Robbins chase championships. New Des Moines Public...
who13.com
Award winning window company
Renewal by Andersen of Des Moines was recently awarded the Green Diamond Award. Meghan Middleton explains what that means for the community and why a big honor was sharing what they do for the community. Stop by Renewal by Andersen’s location at 517 Railroad Avenue in West Des Moines to...
Comments / 1