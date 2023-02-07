ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

U.S. offers support to India's G20 presidency on energy, food issues

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gVpYT_0kf6CawT00

NEW DELHI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The United States will support India's G20 presidency including on issues such as food and energy security, the U.S. embassy there said on Tuesday, as New Delhi seeks the backing of its partners ahead of key meetings starting this month.

The presidency has attracted particular interest given India's close ties with both the United States and Russia, from which it has significantly increased imports of oil since the war in Ukraine began nearly a year ago.

Officials from the United States, Europe and China are expected to head to India in late February and early March for meetings of finance and foreign ministers. The summit of heads of government is scheduled for September.

"We support India on a range of issues, including addressing current food and energy security challenges and continuing our efforts to build a resilient global economy," a spokesperson for the U.S. embassy in New Delhi said in a statement to Reuters.

"We are also working with India in the G20 to continue to support women’s economic empowerment. We look forward to deepening our bilateral partnership with India on a range of important regional and global issues in the year ahead."

Russia became the third-largest oil supplier to India in 2022, making up about 15% of its total purchases, from less than 2% before the war.

India has largely kept its trade and defence ties with Russia despite initial calls from the United States and other Western nations against it after the invasion of Ukraine.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Comparing the Military Strength of Russia and NATO

The Biden administration agreed to provide high-tech M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine, just the latest high-cost contribution the United States has made to the beleaguered European nation’s war effort. But the United States is certainly not the only country providing substantial aid packages to Ukraine as it combats Russian forces. The United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, […]
Daily News Now

Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns

A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Flexes Nuclear Muscles as Tensions Rise

A week after it was alleged China infringed on U.S. airspace with a spy balloon, the U.S. Air Force launched a missile test in California to demonstrate the country’s nuclear readiness. The Air Force launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test late Thursday from Vandenberg Space...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Ukraine says two Russian missiles crossed into Romania and Moldova

KYIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Two Russian missiles crossed into Romanian and Moldovan airspace before entering Ukraine on Friday, the top Ukrainian general said. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said two Kaliber missiles launched from the Black Sea had entered Moldovan airspace, then flew into Romanian airspace, before entering Ukraine.
Reuters

Frustration at UN ahead of likely row with Russia on Syria aid

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council will next week discuss if it will allow the UN to deliver aid to rebel-held northwest Syria through more than one Turkish border crossing following Monday’s devastating earthquake - a move Russia does not think is needed.
Reuters

Reuters

692K+
Followers
379K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy