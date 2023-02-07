The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team will look to complete the regular season on a high note when they host Keokuk tonight in a game you can hear on KCII. Despite Washington losing their last time out, the Demons had ripped off three straight wins before that defeat to Williamsburg and are 10-8. Senior guard Ethan Patterson continues to light up the scoreboard, averaging better than 18 points per game. Washington senior forward Ajay Six has been a consistent force inside and out, posting almost 11 points and six rebounds a game, while sophomore Logan McDole has caught fire shooting the basketball and has scored in double figures in six of his last 10 games. The points are piling up, but Demon head coach Collin Stark tells KCII Sports his team still needs to make sure they also get stops.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO