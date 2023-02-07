Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kciiradio.com
Columbus Boys’ Hoops Defeats Highland in Play-In Game
The Columbus Wildcat boys’ basketball team survives and advances after they defeated the Highland Huskies 62-51 Friday night in a Class 1A District 7 play-in game. Columbus had to work to earn the playoff win, only leading by one at the end of the first quarter and seeing Highland tie the game at 22 going into halftime. But a 21-9 run in the third quarter was part of an offensive explosion in the second half that allowed the Wildcats get the win.
kciiradio.com
WACO Girls’ Hoops Claims Playoff Encounter with Keota
The WACO Warriors started their girls’ basketball postseason journey with a convincing 69-31 victory over the Keota Eagles last night in the first round of the Class 1A Region 8 tournament. Fourth-seeded WACO raced out to a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never slowed down, leading by 18 points at halftime and pushing the advantage to 30 by the third period.
kciiradio.com
Hawks Take Aim at CR Prairie Saturday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams set their sights on competition Saturday at the Cedar Rapids Prairie bullseye and 3D Tournaments. The Hawks shot a week ago at Mount Vernon. The high school Hawks were sixth of seven teams in the bullseye contest and third of five in 3D. The boys were led by Elijah Statler who was fourth in both bullseye and 3D. For the girls Josee Mueller was fifth in 3D and Kyla Karnes was eighth in bull to lead the way.
kciiradio.com
Yoder Makes It Official With Mount Mercy
Recently, Mid-Prairie’s Molly Yoder signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. Yoder, a Golden Hawk senior, will be a part of the Mustang softball program under the direction of head coach Larry Yoder. Yoder began contributing to...
kciiradio.com
Washington, Sigourney-Keota, Highland, WACO Head to Wrestling Districts
It’s win-or-go-home time for Iowa high school wrestlers, as district tournaments take place this weekend all over the state. Several area wrestlers are primed to punch their tickets to the state championships in Des Moines, including Aaron Boone of the Washington Demons. The sophomore is ranked fourth in the state in Class 2A at 120 pounds and went 37-3 in regular-season bouts. Junior Chase Greiner won 40 bouts in the regular season at 170 lbs and set a Washington single-season record for pins, while freshman Caden Greiner had a phenomenal debut season for the Demons, going 34-6 at 138. All three will look to put up big performances on their home mat, as Washington will host the 2A District 9 tournament Saturday alongside Mount Pleasant, Fairfield, Keokuk, Burlington Notre Dame, Centerville, Davis County and Davenport-Assumption.
kciiradio.com
Washington Girls’ Hoops Heads into Playoff Action on KCII
It’s do-or-die time for the Washington Demon girls’ basketball team as they visit Assumption of Davenport in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament tonight, a game you can hear on KCII. Washington has made notable progress, as a program that won only six total games the last two seasons started this season out by winning five of their first eight. Freshmen Adalyn Long and Leighton Messinger provided a much-needed scoring boost, while senior forward Alex Murphy was averaging almost a double-double.
kciiradio.com
Washington Boys’ Hoops Hosts Keokuk on KCII
The Washington Demon boys’ basketball team will look to complete the regular season on a high note when they host Keokuk tonight in a game you can hear on KCII. Despite Washington losing their last time out, the Demons had ripped off three straight wins before that defeat to Williamsburg and are 10-8. Senior guard Ethan Patterson continues to light up the scoreboard, averaging better than 18 points per game. Washington senior forward Ajay Six has been a consistent force inside and out, posting almost 11 points and six rebounds a game, while sophomore Logan McDole has caught fire shooting the basketball and has scored in double figures in six of his last 10 games. The points are piling up, but Demon head coach Collin Stark tells KCII Sports his team still needs to make sure they also get stops.
kciiradio.com
Dylan Eli Vascik
A memorial service for 46-year-old Dylan Eli Vascik of Springville, formerly of Wayland, will be at Grace Community Church in Washington Saturday, February 18th. Family will be present to receive friends from 9-10a.m. with the memorial service at 10:15. Following services there will be a get-together hoorah lunch at the church then a ride down to Oakland Mills Cemetery near Mount Pleasant for interment, road conditions permitting. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
kciiradio.com
Washington Keokuk County Field and Friends Party
The 3rd annual Washington Keokuk County Field and Friends Party, hosted by the Washington Keokuk Corn and Soybean Growers and the Washington County Cattlemen’s Association, will be held Saturday, February 25th, at the KC Hall in Washington. The evening will begin at 5 PM with a social hour, and at 6 PM there will be a prime rib dinner served. The group Aces and Eights will perform at 9 PM. This event is for grower/producer members, business supporters, and friends of agriculture. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. You can contact Kerri Bell at 319-653-1834 for more information and to RSVP for the event.
kciiradio.com
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MIKE & CONNIE VINCENT
On today’s program, we’re talking with Mike and Connie Vincent, owners of Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota, about their wine, and how it pays tribute to their family history.
kciiradio.com
Iowa Sees Increase In 2022 Deer Harvest
The 2022-23 deer seasons came to a close last month, and final totals show a seven percent increase over the 2021 harvest. In an official report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, 109,613 total deer were harvested statewide. The increase is due in part to the new Excess Tag...
kciiradio.com
Lula B. “Lou” Leeper
Funeral services for 83-year-old Lula B. “Lou” Leeper will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, February 15 at the Brighton Community Church. Calling hours will begin 2:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Jones & Eden Funeral Home where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Brighton, Iowa. Memorials have been established for the Washington County Fairgrounds, Washington County 4-H or the Washington Betterment Committee.
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page with Amy Green
On today’s program, we are talking with Amy Green, Washington County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H and Youth Coordinator, about the 4-H Hall of Fame Award.
kciiradio.com
2022 Lake Darling Saddle Club Update
On Monday, Rhonda Clough, outgoing President for the Lake Darling Saddle Club, spoke to the Brighton City Council, providing updates on the program. In 2022, the Saddle Club held four Point Shows on May 28, June 11, July 10 and July 30. The shows featured 142, 136, 131, and 207 entries, respectively. The July 30 show was one of the program’s largest in recent years.
kciiradio.com
Kirkwood Career Academy Registration Open
The Washington Kirkwood Regional Center offers opportunities for area high school students to earn college credit while in high school. Students can choose from 13 Kirkwood Career Academy experiences, each providing at least 12 free college credits in their chosen career interest area. College Credit in High School classes are dual credit, with students earning credit toward both their high school diploma and future college career simultaneously. Area high schoolers interested in participating in CCHS offerings for the 2023-2024 academic year should start considering their options now. Registration is due by March 30th. To learn more about the CCHS program find a link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
Doris Wollrab
A graveside service for 77-year-old Doris Wollrab of Ainsworth Sunday, February 12th at 2:30p.m. at the Riverside Public Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 12th from noon to 2p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Riverside. A memorial has been established for Hospice Compassus of Washington.
kciiradio.com
Main Street Washington Online Silent Auction
Main Street Washington is having an online silent auction on February 14th. Items up for bid will be posted on the Main Street Washington Facebook page in a photo album, and you can comment to place your bid. KCII Radio spoke with Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer to get more details on how this idea began. “Brenda Meyers is on our board and she is the owner of Market on Main and she also runs State Theater. And she just came to me a couple of weeks ago and was like hey I think a silent auction would be really great for main street. So she is organizing that and getting it together.” Up for bid will be gift baskets, gift cards, and other items donated by local businesses and individuals in the community. The auction will begin at Noon Tuesday and go until 6:00PM. Winners will be notified the next day.
kciiradio.com
Wellman Man Fined For Demolition
A Wellman man has been fined $10,000 for improperly demolishing and burning a building in February 2022. The building, located on a former lumberyard in West Chester, was found to contain asbestos, a harmful material when inhaled. The fine was issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to Kevin...
kciiradio.com
4-H “Know Your Swine” Workshop Meeting
February 21st at 6:00 pm the Washington County Extension Office will hold their annual “Know Your Swine” Workshop and Exhibitor Meeting for new and beginning swine showmen. This is an introductory meeting to the current Swine Project and swine industry. ISU Swine Specialist Matt Romoser, 4-H swine superintendents, mentor families, and 4-H staff will discuss early care management, facilities and equipment, feeding, biosecurity issues, showmanship tips, African Swine Fever and ractopamine-free projects. This meeting is required if you plan to show swine at the 2023 county fair and did not already attend a Ractopamine Free Meeting. All swine exhibitors must attend one of these ractopamine-free project meetings with a parent/guardian to exhibit at the Washington County Fair.
kciiradio.com
Annie’s Project Providing Farm Business Management Courses For Women
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Louisa County is hosting a women in agriculture series called Annie’s Project. Beginning at the end of the month, those interested have until February 16 to register. Annie’s project is a national non-profit started 20 years ago to educate and empower women...
Comments / 0