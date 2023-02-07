The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. On the agenda under new business was the discussion of the meal reimbursement rate for county employees when they are traveling for work. The previous reimbursement rate for breakfast, lunch, and dinner was $12, $15, and $29, respectively. Supervisor Stan Stoops had this to say, “Well the people we send out, this county sends out to regular training in other places. Some county employees don’t make as much as a supervisor. That would be a hardship.” The new meal reimbursement rates that were agreed upon and voted on by the board were $18 for breakfast, $20 for lunch, and $35 for dinner.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO