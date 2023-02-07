Read full article on original website
Columbus Boys’ Hoops Defeats Highland in Play-In Game
The Columbus Wildcat boys’ basketball team survives and advances after they defeated the Highland Huskies 62-51 Friday night in a Class 1A District 7 play-in game. Columbus had to work to earn the playoff win, only leading by one at the end of the first quarter and seeing Highland tie the game at 22 going into halftime. But a 21-9 run in the third quarter was part of an offensive explosion in the second half that allowed the Wildcats get the win.
Highland Girls Upend English Valleys for Road Playoff Hoops Win
The Highland Huskies avenged a previous loss at just the right moment, as Highland extended its girls’ basketball season with a 37-33 road victory over English Valleys last night in the opening round of the Class 1A Region 3 playoffs. The Huskies built a 10-4 lead after one quarter, but English Valleys cut the margin to three points at halftime. Stretching the lead back out to 24-17 in the third quarter proved to be crucial, as Highland weathered a better second half from the Bears’ offense and had enough counter-punches to secure the win.
Hawks Take Aim at CR Prairie Saturday
The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk archery teams set their sights on competition Saturday at the Cedar Rapids Prairie bullseye and 3D Tournaments. The Hawks shot a week ago at Mount Vernon. The high school Hawks were sixth of seven teams in the bullseye contest and third of five in 3D. The boys were led by Elijah Statler who was fourth in both bullseye and 3D. For the girls Josee Mueller was fifth in 3D and Kyla Karnes was eighth in bull to lead the way.
WACO Girls’ Hoops Claims Playoff Encounter with Keota
The WACO Warriors started their girls’ basketball postseason journey with a convincing 69-31 victory over the Keota Eagles last night in the first round of the Class 1A Region 8 tournament. Fourth-seeded WACO raced out to a 16-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and never slowed down, leading by 18 points at halftime and pushing the advantage to 30 by the third period.
Yoder Makes It Official With Mount Mercy
Recently, Mid-Prairie’s Molly Yoder signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids. Yoder, a Golden Hawk senior, will be a part of the Mustang softball program under the direction of head coach Larry Yoder. Yoder began contributing to...
Washington, Sigourney-Keota, Highland, WACO Head to Wrestling Districts
It’s win-or-go-home time for Iowa high school wrestlers, as district tournaments take place this weekend all over the state. Several area wrestlers are primed to punch their tickets to the state championships in Des Moines, including Aaron Boone of the Washington Demons. The sophomore is ranked fourth in the state in Class 2A at 120 pounds and went 37-3 in regular-season bouts. Junior Chase Greiner won 40 bouts in the regular season at 170 lbs and set a Washington single-season record for pins, while freshman Caden Greiner had a phenomenal debut season for the Demons, going 34-6 at 138. All three will look to put up big performances on their home mat, as Washington will host the 2A District 9 tournament Saturday alongside Mount Pleasant, Fairfield, Keokuk, Burlington Notre Dame, Centerville, Davis County and Davenport-Assumption.
Four Mid-Prairie Speech Groups Earn All-State Nominations
On Saturday, February 4, eight Mid-Prairie Large Group Speech groups competed at the IHSSA State Contest in Cedar Rapids. Four of those groups including twelve students received all-state nominations, something only five percent of performers achieve. While not every group nominated for the All-State Festival is able to perform at...
Washington Keokuk County Field and Friends Party
The 3rd annual Washington Keokuk County Field and Friends Party, hosted by the Washington Keokuk Corn and Soybean Growers and the Washington County Cattlemen’s Association, will be held Saturday, February 25th, at the KC Hall in Washington. The evening will begin at 5 PM with a social hour, and at 6 PM there will be a prime rib dinner served. The group Aces and Eights will perform at 9 PM. This event is for grower/producer members, business supporters, and friends of agriculture. Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance. You can contact Kerri Bell at 319-653-1834 for more information and to RSVP for the event.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH MIKE & CONNIE VINCENT
On today’s program, we’re talking with Mike and Connie Vincent, owners of Wooden Wheel Vineyards in Keota, about their wine, and how it pays tribute to their family history.
Dylan Eli Vascik
A memorial service for 46-year-old Dylan Eli Vascik of Springville, formerly of Wayland, will be at Grace Community Church in Washington Saturday, February 18th. Family will be present to receive friends from 9-10a.m. with the memorial service at 10:15. Following services there will be a get-together hoorah lunch at the church then a ride down to Oakland Mills Cemetery near Mount Pleasant for interment, road conditions permitting. The Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
DNR Hosting Two Area Meetings To Recap Hunting Season
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings to recap the recently completed hunting and trapping seasons. On Thursday, February 23, two of those meetings will be held in southeast Iowa. The Langwood Education Center at 14019 H Avenue in Wapello will be the...
Iowa Sees Increase In 2022 Deer Harvest
The 2022-23 deer seasons came to a close last month, and final totals show a seven percent increase over the 2021 harvest. In an official report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, 109,613 total deer were harvested statewide. The increase is due in part to the new Excess Tag...
Kirkwood Career Academy Registration Open
The Washington Kirkwood Regional Center offers opportunities for area high school students to earn college credit while in high school. Students can choose from 13 Kirkwood Career Academy experiences, each providing at least 12 free college credits in their chosen career interest area. College Credit in High School classes are dual credit, with students earning credit toward both their high school diploma and future college career simultaneously. Area high schoolers interested in participating in CCHS offerings for the 2023-2024 academic year should start considering their options now. Registration is due by March 30th. To learn more about the CCHS program find a link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Doris Wollrab
A graveside service for 77-year-old Doris Wollrab of Ainsworth Sunday, February 12th at 2:30p.m. at the Riverside Public Cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 12th from noon to 2p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Riverside. A memorial has been established for Hospice Compassus of Washington.
Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association Plans Annual Meeting
Farmers and those who provide consultation to farmers and the general public are invited to the Southeast Iowa Agricultural Research Association’s annual meeting on Thursday, March 2, at the Southeast Research and Demonstration Farm near Crawfordsville. The association, in partnership with Iowa State University, oversees the farm. Registration and refreshments will begin at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will start at 10 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. Lunch will be served as part of the meeting and is free to association members and is $10 for non-association members. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to pre-register by Feb. 24th. Registration is not required but helps with a headcount for lunch. The event is supported by Furlong Family Farms and Hills Bank and Trust. Certified Crop Advisors can earn continuing education units for attending this meeting. You can find a link to register for this event with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Main Street Washington Online Silent Auction
Main Street Washington is having an online silent auction on February 14th. Items up for bid will be posted on the Main Street Washington Facebook page in a photo album, and you can comment to place your bid. KCII Radio spoke with Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer to get more details on how this idea began. “Brenda Meyers is on our board and she is the owner of Market on Main and she also runs State Theater. And she just came to me a couple of weeks ago and was like hey I think a silent auction would be really great for main street. So she is organizing that and getting it together.” Up for bid will be gift baskets, gift cards, and other items donated by local businesses and individuals in the community. The auction will begin at Noon Tuesday and go until 6:00PM. Winners will be notified the next day.
Annie’s Project Providing Farm Business Management Courses For Women
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach in Louisa County is hosting a women in agriculture series called Annie’s Project. Beginning at the end of the month, those interested have until February 16 to register. Annie’s project is a national non-profit started 20 years ago to educate and empower women...
4-H “Know Your Swine” Workshop Meeting
February 21st at 6:00 pm the Washington County Extension Office will hold their annual “Know Your Swine” Workshop and Exhibitor Meeting for new and beginning swine showmen. This is an introductory meeting to the current Swine Project and swine industry. ISU Swine Specialist Matt Romoser, 4-H swine superintendents, mentor families, and 4-H staff will discuss early care management, facilities and equipment, feeding, biosecurity issues, showmanship tips, African Swine Fever and ractopamine-free projects. This meeting is required if you plan to show swine at the 2023 county fair and did not already attend a Ractopamine Free Meeting. All swine exhibitors must attend one of these ractopamine-free project meetings with a parent/guardian to exhibit at the Washington County Fair.
Washington County Board of Supervisors Meal Reimbursement Rates Rise
The Washington County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday. On the agenda under new business was the discussion of the meal reimbursement rate for county employees when they are traveling for work. The previous reimbursement rate for breakfast, lunch, and dinner was $12, $15, and $29, respectively. Supervisor Stan Stoops had this to say, “Well the people we send out, this county sends out to regular training in other places. Some county employees don’t make as much as a supervisor. That would be a hardship.” The new meal reimbursement rates that were agreed upon and voted on by the board were $18 for breakfast, $20 for lunch, and $35 for dinner.
Wellman Man Fined For Demolition
A Wellman man has been fined $10,000 for improperly demolishing and burning a building in February 2022. The building, located on a former lumberyard in West Chester, was found to contain asbestos, a harmful material when inhaled. The fine was issued by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to Kevin...
