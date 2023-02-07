Main Street Washington is having an online silent auction on February 14th. Items up for bid will be posted on the Main Street Washington Facebook page in a photo album, and you can comment to place your bid. KCII Radio spoke with Main Street Washington Executive Director Samantha Meyer to get more details on how this idea began. “Brenda Meyers is on our board and she is the owner of Market on Main and she also runs State Theater. And she just came to me a couple of weeks ago and was like hey I think a silent auction would be really great for main street. So she is organizing that and getting it together.” Up for bid will be gift baskets, gift cards, and other items donated by local businesses and individuals in the community. The auction will begin at Noon Tuesday and go until 6:00PM. Winners will be notified the next day.

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO