Dubai is building a $5 billion sphere in shape of the moon on its massive man made Palm Jebel Ali islands. Twice the height of Big Ben, it will have ultra-luxury residences, a 6-star hotel, a private members club, and more.

Beyoncé's private concert at the opening of a luxury resort in Dubai leaked despite the singer banning phones and recording devices
The hour-long performance took place Saturday at the Atlantis The Royal, where fans were asked to place their phones in pouches.
Beyoncé earned $24 million for a one-hour concert in Dubai. Here’s the hotel she opened for, where rooms cost up to $100,000 a night
At the opening of Atlantis the Royal, Queen Bey reportedly slept in $100,000 a night accommodations.
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
Prince’s Massive Former Estate in Turks and Caicos Is Now Available for Vacation Rentals
Want to vacation like Prince? It’s as easy as booking this new Turks & Caicos offering. Fans of the late Purple Rain singer can now stay at his former private villa, the glamorous Emara Estate, found within the tropical archipelago. Sitting on eight acres of land in Providenciales, the 17-bedroom mansion has every bit of glitz and high style that you’d expect a rock star pad to have, including unobstructed views of that famous clear-blue ocean from every vantage point. And you’re in luck: 33 of your friends and family can tag along on the tranquil getaway, as the expansive property...
This Iconic European Hotel Brand Now Has a Beachfront Hotel in Cancun, Mexico
Kempinski Hotels now has its first spot in North America.
aarp.org
6 New Adults-Only Resorts
Looking for a kid-free escape? These six new properties offer sophisticated suites, indulgent spa amenities and gourmet meals for travelers age 21 and up. Prices vary depending on the property and the season, but expect a nightly range from $341 at the Key West Ridley House in Florida to $1,800 at Ambiente in Sedona, Arizona.
A flight attendant reveals a safety hack she uses in hotel rooms - "throw a bottle under the bed"
A flight attendant, Esther, who works for the European airline, KLM, reveals some safety hacks that she uses to stay safe while traveling around. Esther's top hotel safety hack is going viral and receiving media attention because it is a very simple thing to do.
cruisefever.net
World’s Next New Luxurious Cruise Ship Floats for the First Time
Regent Seven Seas Cruises, operators of the world’s most luxurious cruise fleet, celebrated the float out of their next new cruise ship, Seven Seas Grandeur. The float out marked a construction milestone for the cruise ship that will debut later this year. With the outer structure of the ship complete, work will begin on the final stages of construction. The cruise ship is under construction at the Fincantieri’s shipyard in Ancona, Italy.
The Muraka is the worlds first fully functioning underwater hotel suite and the experience is truly one of a kind
The Muraka opened its doors in 2018. Its located in the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island Resort, which is owned by Hilton Hotel. This new hotel suite has had many travelers seeking to book their spot into the one of a kind experience of staying 16 feet below the Indian Ocean surrounded by all the sea life there is. Although the Rangali Island Resort consists of around 150 over-the-water villas, its main attraction has to be The Muraka suite. This beautiful and unique suite includes two floors. The upper deck of the suite consists of a twin-sized bedroom, a bathroom facing the ocean view, a fitness center for a quick workout, butler’s room, a living room, a kitchen and a bar. It also has a sun deck and a luxurious infinity pool to cool off in. The lower deck has a living space, master bedroom and a bathroom surrounded by an all glass frame with a 180-degree panoramic view of the underwater marine life.
Naomi Campbell, 52, Holds Hands With Daughter, 19 mos., In Rare Photos Of Visit To Mosque In Abu Dhabi
Naomi Campbell and her daughter held hands while having a special experience at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Monday, January 30. The mother, 52, and daughter, 19 months, were seen holding hands in the new photos, which you can see here, for an adorable moment. Naomi marveled at the “splendor” of the mosque and thanked their tour guide for the “breathtaking” experience in her Instagram caption.
Spacious 'Aqua Theater Suite' on Royal Caribbean Ship Comes with Unexpected Perks
Staying in a suite is so exclusive.
New luxury resort celebrates Thailand's railway history
A new resort designed by Bill Bensley is immersing guests in the essence of Thailand's early days of rail travel. Among the offerings are a series of upcycled train carriages that have been converted into luxury villas.
Florida is Said to be Home to the Most Romantic Private Island in America, and one of the Most Romantic Nearby Hotels
There are different types of trips and vacations that people take for special occasions. Sometimes, they go with their families. Other times, they go for business. But at certain "special" times during the year, they take a trip with their sweetheart because they're looking for a romantic outing that the two of them can share.
A six-year-old delivers a memorable gift to the Lani Kai Island resort staff
A six-year-old delivers a memorable gift to the Lani Kai Island resort staff after it survived Hurricane Ian
Don’t Miss These Four Exclusive Las Vegas Culinary Experiences
WAGYUMAFIA at ARIA inside Jean-Georges Steakhouse This writer nearly choked on his coffee when he...
Hotels Magazine
Dubai sees record international visitors in 2022
The number of international tourists visiting Dubai increased significantly in 2022, with international overnight visitors increasing 97% YOY compared to 2021. According to the latest data from Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), the city received 14.36 million international tourist arrivals in 2022, up from 7.28 million in 2021.
There’s a Full Italian Street Inside a Las Vegas Home for Sale
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Home is where the heart is — and for one Las Vegas family, it’s also where their favorite Italian eatery is, too. Spotted by Zillow Gone Wild, this $6.5 million mansion designed and built by architect Richard Luke in 2011 has an inner courtyard that looks like it was copy and pasted from an authentic Italian alleyway. There are Italian-style storefront facades, an operating fountain, and patio tables where you can enjoy a nice cup of cappuccino.
Inside Marriott’s First Luxury Collection All-Inclusive (No Kids!)
When it comes to all-inclusive resorts, two images come to mind: children running around while their parents struggle to corral them, and drunk frat bros stumbling into or out of elevators, confused about which floor their hotel room is on.I can’t exactly say where these images come from. Perhaps from the way all-inclusive resorts are portrayed in television and film, or based on what I’ve heard from people who frequent these types of resorts.My all-inclusive experience has exclusively been on cruises, which I gradually decided are not really for me. I’d much prefer to fly into a destination, do excursions...
hotelnewsme.com
ITALIAN CHEFS GIUSEPPE AND FAUILISI SET TO VISIT DUBAI TO SHOWCASE THE SLOW FOOD MOVEMENT AT STUDIO ONE AND MEDIA ONE HOTEL THIS FEBRUARY
As a hub for new and delicious dining concepts that pop up by the second, Dubai residents should look no further than the latest to visit our shores – the. Slow Food Movement, a lesson in sustainability, homegrown goodness and Italian flair and mastery! The term “Slow Food” simply stands for respecting the land and sea with carefully produced and savoured dishes.
Qatar Airways Dreamliner came within 800 FEET of the ocean after descending after take off from Doha
The 787-8 departed Doha at 2am on January 10, bound for Copenhagen. It climbed to around 1,800 feet - but then lost 1,000 feet within 24 seconds for reasons unknown.
