ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Pet adoption Tuesday: Meet Kubo!

By Chris Bovia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=330v7k_0kf6CHMm00

It's Pet Adoption Tuesday— Time to celebrate!

While we do our happy dance, check out the sweet soul brought into the FOX 17 studio by the Kent County Animal Shelter.

Kubo is ready for the office or a run at the park. KCAS tells us he's house and crate trained, though crates stress him out.

This guy is just an oversized pup and not totally aware of his size, so be prepared for lots of attempts to be a lap dog and more than a few sloppy kisses.

Check out what the KCAS Foster Families are saying about Kubo!

Kubo is going to do well in a home with older kids who love to play hard then take a nice long nap.

If Kubo has found a place in your heart— or it's just time to grow your family by 4 feet— check out the Kent County Animal Shelter website to get the adoption process started.

Comments / 0

Related
103.3 WKFR

This Big Puppy, Lillie, Is Up For Adoption Today in Kalamazoo

I, truly, cannot believe this puppy hasn't been adopted yet. Today, for Dog Days, we met the adorable Lillie. Lillie is just a puppy, about 4 or 5 months old. She definitely is a pittie mix so, her size is a little difficult to determine. But, when she's this big at 4 or 5 months, expect her to grow even more.
KALAMAZOO, MI
97.9 WGRD

Local Animal Shelter is Brutally Honest about a Demon Dog

When animal shelters are looking for the forever home for a dog or cat, they try to point out all the good qualities that animal may have. There are times though that being brutally honest about a particular animal is a necessity -- even when they don't have the most sought after habits or personalities. Such is the case with one dog at the Noah Project in Muskegon.
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Muskegon man wins $450,000 on The Big Spin

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man is still reeling from a $450,000 win on The Big Spin!. The Michigan Lottery says 51-year-old Greg Dietz landed on $450,000 when he spun the prize wheel. We’re told Dietz was selected to be on the show after submitting codes redeemed from non-winning...
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

44K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy