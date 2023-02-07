WUCF to broadcast special National Ballet of Ukraine performance from Orlando

WUCF will recognize one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a broadcast of “Nadiya Ukraine ,” a special performance by the National Ballet of Ukraine from the Taras Shevchenko National Opera and Ballet Theater in Kyiv. The performance, recorded in Dr. Phillip’s Center’s Steinmetz Hall in August 2022, was the first U.S. stop of the ballet company’s world tour and its first performance in the United States since the violence began on Feb. 24, 2022.

WUCF TV, Central Florida’s PBS station, joins forces with the Ginsburg Family Foundation to bring the performance to a larger Central Florida audience, according to a news release.

“We’re proud to have brought this incredible opportunity for good to the City of Orlando and are amazed by the overwhelming support from our community for the Ukrainian people,” said Marc McMurrin, president and CEO of the Ginsburg Family Foundation, in the news release. “ What made this initiative even more special is the plethora of partnerships with Orlando’s arts community including the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Opera Orlando, and Bach Festival Society and many others. They all worked together to put together this truly unforgettable performance.”

“Partnering and collaborating with the vibrant Central Florida arts community is what public media is all about,” said WUCF executive director Jennifer Cook. “Ukraine’s story is part of Central Florida’s story, and this stunning ballet highlights the unity, light and hope that exists throughout the world even though the war for Ukraine’s independence continues.”

“Nadyia Ukraine” airs at 7 p.m. on Feb. 19 and again at 9 p.m. on Feb. 24 on WUCF TV. Go to wucf.org to find details on how to watch where you live.