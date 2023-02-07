Harlan E. Weisser passed peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 79. He was born in Tripp, South Dakota, the son of the late Ernest and Hulda (nee Mehlhaff) Weisser. Harlan moved to the West Bend area in 1972, and worked for a few different places; however, he enjoyed working 3rd shift for many years at Truckers & Travelers so, he could spend his days taking care of things at home before he retired. On July 5, 1987, he married Gertrude M. (nee Weiss), and they shared 36 wonderful years together.

