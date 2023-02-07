Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Breaking: Multiple Walmart Stores Announced as Permanently Closing in Multiple StatesJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Massive retail superstore closing in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
Major discount retailer opens new store location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWest Bend, WI
Milwaukee Community Left Disappointed as Walmart Closes StoreAsh JurbergMilwaukee, WI
Growing grocer expands with new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMilwaukee, WI
kenosha.com
Millie Bo Peep opening in downtown Kenosha
Kenosha.com is a local, digital media platform offering interesting, engaging content created by experienced journalists and local professionals. The platform features a wide range of content including news, features, profiles and reviews, showcasing Kenosha’s outstanding people, places and events. Millie Bo Peep, a new children’s boutique, will be holding...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Opening date for new shoe store in West Bend, WI
February 9, 2023 – West Bend, WI – The facade at 1616 S. Main Street received a fresh coat of paint this week as a new shoe store is prepping to open at the Paradise Pavilion in West Bend, WI. Shoe Sensation will be opening in the spot...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nancy C. Trombla
June 20, 1932 - Jan. 31, 2023. Nancy C. Trombla, 90, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2023. She was born on June 20, 1932, in Sheboygan to the late Emil and Frieda Nelson. Nancy graduated from Central High School in 1950, and after working to save money for college, she obtained her bachelor’s from Central State College (UWSP). She later returned to UW-Stevens Point earning her master’s, while teaching and raising her children.
Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin
A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Percy’s Fine Linens in Mequon celebrates 50 years
MEQUON - Laura Smith has overseen numerous accomplishments and endured several challenges in her ownership tenure at Percy’s Fine Linens. All of it adds up to an experience she wouldn’t trade for anything in the world. Percy’s Fine Linens celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and for Smith,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Janet Jendusa
Janet Jendusa, age 85, beloved wife, mother and Nonnie, passed away into eternal life on Feb. 2, 2023. Janet was born on April 29, 1937, in Milwaukee. She married James Jendusa on June 25, 1960. She loved her husband, their kids and their grandkids, who cherished how she made everyone she encountered feel like they were great and could do anything.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Gwendolyn ‘Gwen’ Lavin
Dec. 10, 1937 - Feb. 6, 2023. Gwendolyn “Gwen” Lavin of Wauwatosa, formerly of Delafield, was born to eternal life on February 6, 2023. Gwen was born on December 10, 1937, the daughter of Albino and Anita (Troy) Petretti in Chicago, Illinois. She graduated from Mount Mary College...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Winter Quilt Show 2023
The Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts the Winter Quilt Show on Saturday, February 11th from 9am to 4pm at Washington County Fair Park Pavilion, 3000 Pleasant Valley Rd, West Bend. The Winter Quilt Show will feature a beautiful and unique fiber art display of over 150 pieced, appliqued,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Stingers to add indoor golf simulators
WEST BEND — The local business Stingers Golf & Recreation is looking to expand this year, as the minigolf and driving range establishment will add onto its building to add golf simulators. The Plan Commission on Tuesday approved two items for Stingers, at 601 Paradise Drive. The first was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Coffee shop to open in old Brookfield train depot this spring
BROOKFIELD — Jackson-based Coffeeville Company is expected to open its second location this spring in Brookfield’s 155-year-old Junction Train Depot. “This depot has been a center for commerce and society in Brookfield throughout the years,” a newsletter from the city says. “The new Coffeeville location will pay tribute to the importance of this site by designing the space in a style reminiscent of the original train depot and the life of Brookfield in years past.”
Greater Milwaukee Today
Big Lots! to offer doorbusters, scratch-off prizes during grand opening weekend
WEST BEND — Big Lots! announced on Wednesday that they will be offering doorbuster deals and scratch-off cards with the potential for discounts to the first 100 customers each day during their grand opening weekend, which begins on Saturday. Big Lots! will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Harlan E. Weisser
Harlan E. Weisser passed peacefully on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the age of 79. He was born in Tripp, South Dakota, the son of the late Ernest and Hulda (nee Mehlhaff) Weisser. Harlan moved to the West Bend area in 1972, and worked for a few different places; however, he enjoyed working 3rd shift for many years at Truckers & Travelers so, he could spend his days taking care of things at home before he retired. On July 5, 1987, he married Gertrude M. (nee Weiss), and they shared 36 wonderful years together.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Mary V. Schultz
Mary V. Schultz (nee Grammer), age 92 years, of West Bend passed peacefully on December 22, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton surrounded by her family. She had been suffering for little over a year with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia and heart failure. Mary was born on January 24, 1930,...
Massive retail superstore closing in Wisconsin
A massive retail and grocery superstore recently announced that it would be closing at least one of its store locations in Wisconsin next month, according to local sources. Read on to learn more.
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager
WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville. Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Roland Otto Tonn
May 21, 1941 - Feb. 1, 2023. Roland Otto Tonn, born May 21, 1941, in Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital in Brookfield on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the age of 81. He will be sadly missed by his daughters, Mary Buhl and Carri Tonn;...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Priscilla S. Rubenzer
Nov. 30, 1929 - Feb. 3, 2023. Priscilla S. Rubenzer, nee Pontius, of West Bend, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Cottages at Cedar Run. She was born November 30, 1929, in Lafayette, IN, to Byron and Carrie (nee Clifton) Pontius. She married James Rubenzer July 2, 1955, in West Lafayette, IN.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Elton F. Streich, III, 78
Elton F. Streich, III, of Cedarburg passed away on February 2, 2023, after having been treated for metastatic renal cancer since mid-2022, surrounded by his loving family. Elton was born in Milwaukee on November 18, 1944, to Elton and Helen (Anderson) Streich. After Elton (Fred) graduated from Whitefish Bay High school in 1963, he majored in Russian at Northwestern University where he met the love of his life, Victoria (Vicki) Mucher, a beautiful and loving sorority girl from New Hampshire, to whom he was married for 55 years.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Cast Iron Luxury Living in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Cast Iron Luxury Living, 611 Veterans Avenue, in West Bend, WI is growing and looking to fill a pair of job openings. Residential Leasing Agent in West Bend, Hendricks Commercial Properties. Responsible for leasing apartments, support tasks for leasing including tours, follow up, information/ documentation...
