Sayreville, NJ

Daily Voice

Shooting Death Of Newark Man Rattles Community

Tributes came pouring in following the shooting death of a 45-year-old Newark man over the weekend. Keni Johnson was gunned down on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 a.m.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx

NEWARK, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in Newark and today, police are asking the public to assist in finding her. Jhanny Victoria Baez De La Cruz, 13, who was reported missing on Saturday, is being sought by police, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. At 11:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023, Jhanny was last seen in the 100 block of South Street. Jhanny Victoria is a frequent runaway and may be traveling to the Bronx, New York. She is 5’1″ tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a The post Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old woman was assaulted and shoved to the ground Thursday evening in front of 2168 8th Avenue. According to police, the unknown male suspect approached the woman from the front and shoved her to the ground with force. At approximately 5:40 pm, detectives with the 28th Precinct said the victim, a 75-year-old female was walking in front of 2168 8th Avenue, when an unidentified male individual approached the victim from the front and pushed her to the ground. The male individual then fled on foot eastbound on West 117 Street to parts unknown. The woman The post 75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Violent weekend in NYC as more than dozen shot, at least 3 dead

NEW YORK -- It was a violent weekend in the city. More than a dozen people were shot across all boroughs.Despite the gun violence, shootings are actually down double digits from this time last year.Two of the weekend shootings alone took place on 125th Street in Harlem, including one fatal inside a smoke shop, Level Up Exotics, on Saturday night. Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Alfred Johnson.The NYPD says Johnson was shot in the torso and neck just after 10 p.m. after some kind of argument. Police are investigating whether or not he was killed by a store employee.Early Sunday morning,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight

PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries. 
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Man shot, killed in Newark apartment building: prosecutor

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark Saturday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Keni Johnson, 45, was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark. The prosecutor’s office said police found Johnson with a gunshot wound […]
NEWARK, NJ
NBC New York

2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested

Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Family of fallen NYPD officer hosts prayer service in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A prayer service was held Sunday afternoon for NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz.Fayaz was laid to rest Thursday after being shot and killed during an attempted robbery while off duty the week before.CBS2 spoke with the family of the married father of two. They shared more about who he was.Family, friends, fellow officers and community members gathered at the Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Avenue to pray.It has been one week since Fayaz, 26, a five-year veteran of the NYPD was shot while off duty in Brooklyn.His loss is truly starting to sink in. A friend translated...
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital

PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ

