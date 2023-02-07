Read full article on original website
In the 15-Hour Period, 14 People Were Shot In New York, and 2 Of Them Died.Daily DigestNew York City, NY
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s schoolRoger MarshEast Brunswick, NJ
Migrants Bussed from NYC to Canada for Free After Complaining About Crime Now Returning Because It's Too Cold and SnowyEden ReportsNew York City, NY
Epstein documents to be released, powerful associates' names going publicAlpha TangoNew York City, NY
'Children Under 10 Will No Longer Be Permitted To Dine At Nettie's' People Outraged With Famous Italian Restaurant in NJBridget MulroyTinton Falls, NJ
Shooting Death Of Newark Man Rattles Community
Tributes came pouring in following the shooting death of a 45-year-old Newark man over the weekend. Keni Johnson was gunned down on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue around 8:55 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:13 a.m.
Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx
NEWARK, NJ – A 13-year-old girl has gone missing in Newark and today, police are asking the public to assist in finding her. Jhanny Victoria Baez De La Cruz, 13, who was reported missing on Saturday, is being sought by police, according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé. At 11:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023, Jhanny was last seen in the 100 block of South Street. Jhanny Victoria is a frequent runaway and may be traveling to the Bronx, New York. She is 5’1″ tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing a The post Newark police searching for missing 13-year-old, who possibly traveled to the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Attacker kicks man down stairs in the Bronx, breaking both of victim’s legs
MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — An attacker walked up behind a 34-year-old man in the Bronx and kicked him, knocking the victim down a stairwell and leaving the victim with two fractured legs on Thursday, police said. The victim was outside of the southbound Brook Avenue subway station on Thursday night when he was […]
75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan
NEW YORK, NY – A 75-year-old woman was assaulted and shoved to the ground Thursday evening in front of 2168 8th Avenue. According to police, the unknown male suspect approached the woman from the front and shoved her to the ground with force. At approximately 5:40 pm, detectives with the 28th Precinct said the victim, a 75-year-old female was walking in front of 2168 8th Avenue, when an unidentified male individual approached the victim from the front and pushed her to the ground. The male individual then fled on foot eastbound on West 117 Street to parts unknown. The woman The post 75-year-old woman suffers broken leg in unprovoked attack in Upper Manhattan appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stranger kicks man down Bronx subway stairs, breaks his legs: NYPD
A 34-year-old man broke both legs after he was kicked down a flight of stairs at a Bronx subway station, police said Sunday as they released a photo of the suspect.
Violent weekend in NYC as more than dozen shot, at least 3 dead
NEW YORK -- It was a violent weekend in the city. More than a dozen people were shot across all boroughs.Despite the gun violence, shootings are actually down double digits from this time last year.Two of the weekend shootings alone took place on 125th Street in Harlem, including one fatal inside a smoke shop, Level Up Exotics, on Saturday night. Police have identified the victim as 42-year-old Alfred Johnson.The NYPD says Johnson was shot in the torso and neck just after 10 p.m. after some kind of argument. Police are investigating whether or not he was killed by a store employee.Early Sunday morning,...
Fire rages at New Jersey warehouse overnight
PATERSON, N.J. -- Heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from what appeared to be a warehouse in Paterson, New Jersey overnight. Firefighters responded to the scene on Garfield Avenue at around 10 p.m. Saturday. It was not immediately clear how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
Man shot, killed in Newark apartment building: prosecutor
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Newark Saturday morning, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Keni Johnson, 45, was shot and killed around 9 a.m. on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark. The prosecutor’s office said police found Johnson with a gunshot wound […]
News 12
White Plains PD: Suspect wanted in assault of parking enforcement officer
The White Plains Police Department said Sunday that a parking enforcement officer was assaulted. The assault happened just after midnight while the officer was on duty in the Walter Maple Avenue lot. The officer was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and has since been released. Police were still...
NBC New York
2nd Man Dies After Quadruple Shooting Outside NYC Popeyes; 2 Arrested
Another New York man died on Sunday, two days after a flurry of bullets struck him and three other men outside a Popeyes restaurant on a corner in the Bronx, authorities said. Police announced the death of Devren Smith, 37, after he was struck Friday afternoon and rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. A second victim, 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith, died the same day of the shooting after he was hit in the chest.
Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of NJ kindergarten teacher, another suspect at-large
The ex-boyfriend of a Jersey City kindergarten teacher who was found dead in a shallow grave on Tuesday was arrested Friday in connection to the killing, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s office.
NYPD detective charged with stalking his ex-girlfriend, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An NYPD detective is accused of using a department database to look up information about his ex-girlfriend, police said. NYPD Detective Douglas Connolly, 36, was arrested Saturday in Brooklyn and charged with stalking and computer trespass, according to the NYPD. Connolly is scheduled to be arraigned Sunday in Brooklyn Criminal Court, […]
Arrest in quadruple shooting in Tremont Friday that left one dead
Police arrested 51-year-old Rivera Salvatore in connection with the quadruple shooting that happened in Tremont Friday that left one man dead
NYC Streets Become Deadly Scene as 12 People Shot, 2 Fatally, in 15 Hours
In a tragic 15-hour period, 12 people were shot across NYC - two of whom sadly did not survive. This latest outbreak of gun violence signals an alarming trend in one of the major cities.
Family of fallen NYPD officer hosts prayer service in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- A prayer service was held Sunday afternoon for NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz.Fayaz was laid to rest Thursday after being shot and killed during an attempted robbery while off duty the week before.CBS2 spoke with the family of the married father of two. They shared more about who he was.Family, friends, fellow officers and community members gathered at the Muslim Community Center on Coney Island Avenue to pray.It has been one week since Fayaz, 26, a five-year veteran of the NYPD was shot while off duty in Brooklyn.His loss is truly starting to sink in. A friend translated...
NBC New York
Bloody 15 Hours in NYC Leaves 2 Dead, at Least 9 Others Wounded Across City: Cops
A handful of shootings across the Big Apple left nearly a dozen victims hurt -- two would ultimately perish from their injuries -- during a particularly violent 15-hour stretch to start the weekend. Authorities say the bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the Bronx, where four men were shot...
NYPD: Man shot in head during robbery in Clinton Hill; 2 suspects sought
Police say the victim was shot while two suspects robbed him of $4,600 on Myrtle Avenue near Hall Street sometime around 5 a.m.
Shooting on Paterson Street Sends Rahway Man to Hospital
PATERSON, NJ - A 24-year-old Rahway man who arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a nonfatal gunshot wound in the early hours of Saturday was stuck by bullet while in the area of Carroll Street and Godwin Avenue, investigators have said. In a statement Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said that the incident took place at approximately 2:57 a.m. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact them on their tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or to contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.
Suspect arrested in homicide case of NJ teacher, mom: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — The estranged husband of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother found buried in a shallow grave has been arrested as one of two suspects in connection with the homicide case, according to officials and the victim’s family. Cesar Santana, 36, was arrested by the New York / New […]
Hudson County prosecutor: 1 arrested, another sought in death of Jersey City kindergarten teacher
Police have made an arrest in the death of Jersey City teacher Luz Hernandez, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office.
