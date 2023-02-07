ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

USA Diario

Gasoline expense reimbursement to be issued

Gasoline expense reimbursement to be issuedPhoto byUSA Diario. The Internal Revenue Service will process reimbursements for gasoline expenses for those who use their personal car as a means of transportation to work.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Your February Check Is on Its Way. Here's When It Arrives

If you've been checking your account for that Social Security money to hit but haven't seen it arrive yet, don't worry: It's coming. If you're curious how the Social Security Administration determines when your check is sent out, know that when you receive your check depends on how long you've been a Social Security recipient and your date of birth.
Outsider.com

Millions of Americans Now Eligible for Inflation Relief Checks, Stimulus Payments

With the tax season officially underway, it’s reported that millions of Americans are now eligible for inflation relief checks as well as stimulus payments. According to the New York Post, numerous states are now offering inflation relief checks for residents. In Massachusetts, the commonwealth is providing eligible taxpayers with a refund that amounts to 14.0312% of their personal income tax liability. This is based on their 2021 tax returns.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

