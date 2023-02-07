ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Snow showers possible in some parts today

With much colder air following our cold front yesterday, not only are we watching our temperatures tumble, but that colder air will help fire off some scattered flurries and even a couple of snow showers in parts of our area today. Very little to no accumulation is expected for most...
News 12

Temps on the rise; showers expected tomorrow before warm Friday

NOW: Increasing clouds this evening with cold temps in the upper-30s to near 40. NEXT: Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy on Thursday. Showers move in after 5 p.m. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says to expect showers tomorrow before temperatures rise to the upper-50s on Friday, followed by a dry and chilly weekend.
AccuWeather

Weather pattern outlook through February

A major surge of Arctic air is expected to expand southward through Canada into the United States late this week and through the weekend, then it will expand east and west through the first week of February. Based on what I am seeing now, I think the first 12 days...
The Weather Channel

February Temperature Outlook: Classic La Niña Pattern Likely

February is expected to trend colder in the West, especially early in the month. Any February cold in the rest of the U.S. might not last very long. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists.​. A​ colder start...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Halo appears around final full moon of meteorological winter

The final full moon of meteorological winter illuminated the weekend sky, and for some skywatchers across the eastern United States, it created an eye-grabbing meteorological spectacle. February's full moon is commonly called the Snow Moon after the snowstorms that typically track across North America throughout the month. The nickname may...
KENTUCKY STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Temperatures start to plunge

Forecast: Rain/snow showers push S&E after the AM commute and exit early this afternoon. It will be a much colder day with highs only in the 30s. Tonight will be even colder with a few flurries and snow showers around overnight. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and teens by daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect clearing skies with highs only in the 30s again.Looking Ahead: Thursday (Groundhog Day) will be mostly to partly sunny and a touch milder with highs around 40. On Friday, arctic air pushes in with temperatures likely falling through the day... feels like the teens and single digits. Temperatures bottom out this weekend with widespread sub-zero wind chills by Saturday morning.
wtaj.com

Rain moves out tonight, a bit of sunshine returns Wednesday

Tonight showers will wrap up and overnight we’ll sit mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will only fall into the mid and upper 30s with winds out of the west at 5-15 mph. Wednesday will be another in between days where a brief high pressure brings a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will sit in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next front, temperatures sit in the mid 30s.
KIMT

Snow moves out tonight, but we're tracking more for Friday and Saturday.

Snow showers continue this evening, but will taper off later on tonight. A cold front passing through will usher in colder air for Thursday as highs will only be in the teens. We'll see clouds through the morning, but sunshine is expected through the afternoon. Friday features another chance for snow showers as a cold front passes through, which will bring about some BIG changes as arctic air settles in. Another chance for more quick snow showers comes Saturday as temps rapidly cool. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week. It's possible that even colder air may arrive for the end of next week.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Cloudy skies, breezy weather expected for Super Bowl weekend in Arizona

It's Super Bowl week in Arizona and while sunny days are forecast for most of it, residents and tourists can expect a gloomier and breezier weekend in metro Phoenix. “The weather should be fairly warm,” said Mark O'Malley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix. “During the weekend, we expect a cloudy sky and breezy weather. Luckily Sunday, we don’t have more than a 5% chance of rain.” ...
PHOENIX, AZ
wtaj.com

Dry today before showers move in for Thursday

This morning temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s with a cloudy sky. Today we will have a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may make it to the lower 50s. Winds will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight clouds increase and showers arrive.
WPG Talk Radio

