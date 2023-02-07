Read full article on original website
Suspect in string of central Iowa convenience store robberies arrested
According to West Des Moines Police, Doyle has been arrested three times previously for second-degree robbery and is being investigated in several more cases around the Des Moines metro.
KCCI.com
Security group sues West Des Moines over Black Lives Matter controversy
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The owner of a metro security firm is suing the City of West Des Moines for firing his company over comments he made during the 2020 racial justice protests. Tom Conley says the city violated his first amendment rights, defamed him, and improperly broke...
KCCI.com
Will Keeps surprises Starts Right Here students weeks after shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weeks after adeadly shooting, Starts Right Here Founder Will Keeps got to see some his students in person. Keeps posted a photo to Facebook showing his surprise visit to the Kurtz Opportunity Center in Des Moines, where the students are currently learning. Keeps continues to...
Brothers face charges in North Las Vegas beating, leading to man’s death
Police arrested two Las Vegas men after a man was hit over the head with a metal pole in North Las Vegas, according to an arrest report
theperrynews.com
Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads
ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
8newsnow.com
Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
KCCI.com
Police investigating possible attempted robbery at Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh in Waukee
WAUKEE, Iowa — Police are investigating a possible attempted robbery at a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh store on Wednesday. The store is located on East Hickman Road. Police say the suspect entered the store with his hand in his pocket, approached the clerk and asked for money. No weapon was visible, police say.
KCJJ
Des Moines man charged with third OWI after nearly hitting squad car
A Des Moines man was arrested for his third OWI after allegedly nearly hitting an Iowa City Police squad car over the weekend. Police say 42-year-old Terrell Roundtree ran a red light and almost hit the police vehicle. He then was observed swerving in his lane and speeding. Upon contact,...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating after shots fired from McDonald’s parking lot
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are trying to locate a gunman who opened fire on a car from a McDonald's parking lot. Investigators say the man was parked at the McDonald's on East 14th Street near the State Capitol building when he got out of his vehicle and shot at a car driving on Des Moines Street.
iheart.com
Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
Las Vegas woman arrested for 7th DUI accepts deal sending her to treatment, avoiding prison time
A Las Vegas woman accused of her seventh DUI pleaded guilty last week and entered a felony DUI court program for treatment, records showed.
Las Vegas police investigate pharmacy robbery at west valley CVS
Las Vegas police are investigating a robbery at a CVS in the west Las Vegas valley.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man reported missing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police said Alan Conley, 76, left his home on the city's north side around 2 a.m. Monday and has not returned. Conley has health issues that require medication. Police...
17-year-old booked on count of open murder for shooting in east valley
Las Vegas police said they took a 17-year-old suspect into custody on one count of open murder for a shooting that happened in the east valley early February.
KCCI.com
Murder charges dropped against brother and sister in Des Moines man's death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A brother and sister previously charged with a Des Moines man's death have had their murder charges dropped. Both Jonathan Bautista and Jasmin Bautista still face charges for other crimes. Des Moines police charged the siblings in January 2022 in the shooting death of Javier...
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder
(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
who13.com
Park on Younkers site in downtown Des Moines could open in May
Younkers' flagship department store burned to the ground in 2014, and the corner of 7th and Walnut has been empty ever since. EMC Insurance has been constructing a park in its place, and now believes it will open in time for summer. Park on Younkers site in downtown Des Moines...
Suspect arrested in California 1 week after woman found dead inside Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in California arrested a suspect over the weekend in connection with the death of a Las Vegas woman last week. Ronald Martin Hetzel Jr., 31, was arrested on Saturday and booked into a Victorville County detention center on a murder charge, according to Las Vegas police. He was arrested for […]
Las Vegas Muay Thai community mourns loss of coach during tragic incident
On Monday, 31-year-old Anthony Greggory Castrejon, died from his injuries after being hit with a metal pipe twice in the head. North Las Vegas police said 19-year-old Miguel Rosas-Gonzalez and 23-year-old Jose Rosas-Gonzalez are facing charges that will likely change after Castrejon's death.
Coach of Starts Right Here shooting victim calls for change
The families of 16-year-old Rashad Carr and 18-year-old Gionni Dameron will lay them to rest this week after they were killed in the Starts Right Here education center shooting. Carr's youth football coach hopes the community makes more moves to protect Des Moines' children after their deaths.
