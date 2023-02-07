ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Will Keeps surprises Starts Right Here students weeks after shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weeks after adeadly shooting, Starts Right Here Founder Will Keeps got to see some his students in person. Keeps posted a photo to Facebook showing his surprise visit to the Kurtz Opportunity Center in Des Moines, where the students are currently learning. Keeps continues to...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads

ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
ADEL, IA
8newsnow.com

Police looking for suspects in 4 business robberies in the last week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are hoping the public can help identify suspects that are accused of being armed with weapons and robbing employees at four different businesses across the Las Vegas valley. The businesses were located in Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and in Henderson and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Iowa DOT: Large Oversize Load Traveling Across Des Moines Metro Today

(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division is warning drivers in the Des Moines about a truck carrying a large oversize load moving across the area today, February 8th. The Iowa DOT says an oversize load measuring 180 feet long, 20 feet wide, and...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man reported missing

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for people to be on the lookout for a missing man. Police said Alan Conley, 76, left his home on the city's north side around 2 a.m. Monday and has not returned. Conley has health issues that require medication. Police...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Charged With Attempted Murder

(Greene County, IA) -- A central Iowa man is charged with shooting his fiancé. The Greene County Sheriff's Office says a woman called 9-1-1 Friday night and said she fell and hit her head. Paramedics arrived and suspected the injuries were from a gunshot. The woman's fiancé, 31-year-old Adam...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
who13.com

Park on Younkers site in downtown Des Moines could open in May

Younkers' flagship department store burned to the ground in 2014, and the corner of 7th and Walnut has been empty ever since. EMC Insurance has been constructing a park in its place, and now believes it will open in time for summer. Park on Younkers site in downtown Des Moines...
DES MOINES, IA
