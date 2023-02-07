ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing food chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 10, 2023, the fast-growing food chain Dave's Hot Chicken celebrated the grand opening of its newest Wisconsin location in Kenosha, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
KENOSHA, WI
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails

Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
WISCONSIN STATE
themadent.com

Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WISCONSIN STATE
106.9 KROC

Wisconsin Grocery Chain Goes Viral for Their Gigantic Frozen Pizza Section

While the rest of the world sits in awe of this viral video, my Wisconsin-native heart is full, because this is completely normal to me. It doesn't matter where you travel to in the United States, if a frozen pizza is what you most want, you won't find a selection like what you're about to see in this video. Outside of Wisconsin ( and a fair amount of northern Illinois), it's just not the same.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island

Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
SABULA, IA
WTTW - Chicago PBS

This Week in Nature: Great Lakes States Have Too Much Salt in Their Road Diets. Wisconsin’s Attempting To Legislate a Cutback

Midwestern road diets are heavy on the salt, and that’s a health hazard for the region’s waters. Lake Michigan — the source of drinking water for some 10 million people — is nearly eight times saltier today than it was in the 1800s, a significant portion of that change coming since 1980, according to a 2021 study.
WISCONSIN STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

After Rejecting Staffing Requests, Wisconsin Republicans Approve DSPS Audit

Republican lawmakers have authorized an audit of the state Department of Safety and Professional Services after years of rejecting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ requests to add staff — a standoff that has led to long waits for licenses, a huge surplus of agency funds and frustrated applicants flooding legislative offices with pleas for help.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy