FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police Department officials say one child is safe and a man is under evaluation following an overnight standoff on Andrew Street. It started around when a 911 call came in reporting a man making suicidal threats around 10:30 Monday night. Police were made aware that he was armed and that there was a juvenile in the house with him.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO