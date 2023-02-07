Read full article on original website
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, February 13, 2023
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken at 12,000 feet just south of Glendo, Wyoming by Ryan Igo. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file,...
Wyoming Obituaries: Week Of February 2 – 10, 2023
Here's a list of recent deaths of Wyoming residents and those with close affiliations to the state for the week of Feb. 2 – Feb. 10, 2023. Our condolences to family and friends:. Feb. 2:. Dama Ann Wimbish, 92, Sun Lakes, AZ (formerly of Casper) Meela Marie Ray,...
Wyoming Stores On Long List Of Bed, Bath & Beyond Closures
Shoppers were few and far between at the Bed, Bath & Beyond store in Cheyenne late Thursday afternoon, where a storewide discount of 10% has been placed on all merchandise as part of a liquidation for the big-box store. "I'm looking...
Wyoming Drone Pilot Says Angry Resident Threatened To Turn Dogs On Him
RJ Pieper of Rock Springs is a professional photographer who frequently uses drones, who says he understands that not everybody is always happy when his aerial devices buzz overhead. Testifying before the Wyoming House Judiciary Committee on Friday, he recalled being...
Roger Huckfeldt: Wyoming’s Bureaucratic High Fences Are Destroying Our State
Wyoming is known as "The Cowboy State." Its western heritage is chalked full of people who took a wild, inhospitable place and through long hours, pain and sweat, created a lifestyle envied by many. When people heard of its...
Bill Making It Easier To Throw Axes, Rope Chickens While Drinking Alcohol In Wyoming Almost Law
A bill that would make it easier for people in Wyoming to consume alcohol while doing things like throwing axes, darts and chicken roping is only one step away from reaching Gov. Mark Gordon's desk. Senate File 13 would make...
Now More Than Ever, Wyoming Legislature Is Seeing Red
As the Wyoming Legislature has taken a more far-right bent after the general election, so has the legislation that's being considered during this 2023 session. That the Cowboy State is one of the most conservative red states in the nation...
Wyoming’s Cigar Tax Bill Is A Great Example Of Sausage-Making In The Legislative Process
A tax reduction on cigars that hit the House floor of the Wyoming Legislature appears headed for approval, but has gone through several changes along the way, and may have more in store. Senate File 42 has had an interesting journey...
Oops! Wyo State Rep Apologizes After Saying “Don’t Get Your Panties In A Wad” on House Floor
To a casual observer, the statement "don't get your panties in a wad" might be no big deal. It's something heard all the time, meaning "don't overreact.". In a bar, perhaps it's no problem. On...
Some Wyoming Lawmakers Put Politics Aside For Prayer
In an ornate meeting room at the Wyoming Capitol that used to be main state Supreme Court chambers, a group of about 10 state lawmakers gather each morning to pray. Depending on the early morning meeting lineup, the makeup of the...
Wyoming Republican Party Blasts Child Marriage Bill, Says Younger Teens Should Be Able To Marry
Just as a proposed Wyoming law disallowing marriages for people 15 and younger survived its first state Senate floor vote Thursday, state Republican Party leadership is condemning the bill, arguing there could be cases where 15-year-olds should be allowed to marry.
