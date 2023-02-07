ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Plaza Alameda unveils statue of Vicente Fernandez

WALNUT PARK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A statue unveiled Friday in Southern California honors legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez. It depicts the legendary crooner astride a horse and is an exact replica of the statue at his tomb. Fernandez died in December 2021. His widow was to appear at the...
WALNUT PARK, CA
VIDEO: California Tesla driver suspect pleads not guilty

SAN MATEO, Calif. (NBC) - A man accused of trying to kill his family by driving his Tesla off of a cliff at Devils Slide in California pleaded not guilty yesterday. Investigators say Dharmesh Patel drove his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff on a California bay area highway just after the New Year.
CALIFORNIA STATE

