kyma.com
Plaza Alameda unveils statue of Vicente Fernandez
WALNUT PARK, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A statue unveiled Friday in Southern California honors legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez. It depicts the legendary crooner astride a horse and is an exact replica of the statue at his tomb. Fernandez died in December 2021. His widow was to appear at the...
kyma.com
VIDEO: California Tesla driver suspect pleads not guilty
SAN MATEO, Calif. (NBC) - A man accused of trying to kill his family by driving his Tesla off of a cliff at Devils Slide in California pleaded not guilty yesterday. Investigators say Dharmesh Patel drove his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff on a California bay area highway just after the New Year.
