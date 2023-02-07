ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cockatoo Proclaims Her Love for Her Human Daddy and It's Just Too Much

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you aren't yet familiar with the gem-of-a-TikTok account that is @pennythecockatoo, you'll want to log on and follow this bird right away! Penny's mom shares all sorts of funny footage of the Cockatoo's thoughts on life. And a new clip that was just posted a few days ago simply can't be missed!
Why Do People Believe Everything They Watch on TikTok?

Dakota Fink didn’t mean to spread a lie. Honestly, she didn’t. It was May 2021 and the 23-year-old LA-based model was wearing a face mask. “I was thinking I needed to be more involved with TikTok,” she says. So she decided to record a video as a joke: She’d pull off the flesh-coloured face mask on camera, and subtitle it with a claim that women had to peel layers of their skin off after their period.
We Love 'Zelda' So Much That We Need To Cuddle This Korok

Measuring 15 inches long, this plush Korok is just the cutest friggin' thing we can imagine. It's getting a whole lot of action as we wait anxiously for the follow-up to "Breath of the Wild." This officially licensed plush from Club...
I Am Not The Color That You Think I Am

The sun. The father. The moon. The mother. The earth. Holding up and pushing along a man. A good man. An African American man, with that All-American boy look. A Native American man, a Turtle Islander as his Grandfather used to say when he was growing up. A black man. That’s what he prefers, it’s a cultural thing, not an identity thing, it’s extremely important to him, and he loves to spread the awesome rich culture to everyone he can.
Keeping the Love Alive: Sweet Gestures for Him

You fell in love with him because he had the hottest smile and was driven and passionate about excelling at work. Now that you’re with him, it’s easy to let those cute sweet gestures you did when you first started dating fall to the wayside. But incorporating regular easy little gestures will help you ensure that he knows you love him, even when you’re at odds or things are rough.

