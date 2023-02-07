Read full article on original website
Mavericks lose overtime thriller to Kings in debut of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic duo
Luka Doncic spent the first couple of games of Kyrie Irving's tenure with the Dallas Mavericks on the sideline, but Dallas' new dynamic duo finally got an opportunity to play together against the Kings in Sacramento on Saturday night. Unfortunately for Dallas, the duo's debut wasn't enough to prevent the beam from being lit in Sac Town.
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Finishes Sunday's game
Dell stopped eight shots in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen (undisclosed) in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals. Kahkonen was pulled from the game just after the Capitals' first goal, but he'll get credit for the win since the Capitals didn't score again. Dell was solid in this relief appearance, his third game in the NHL this season. The 33-year-old has allowed seven goals on 76 shots in those outings, and he could stick with the big club if Kahkonen is forced to miss any time. The Sharks' next game is Tuesday versus the Penguins.
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Earns two points Sunday
Kessel scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Kessel and William Carrier assisted on each other's goals in the third period. With four goals and three helpers over his last seven games, Kessel continues to look more comfortable on a line with Carrier and Chandler Stephenson. Kessel is up to 25 points, 105 shots and a minus-7 rating through 54 appearances.
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Goal-scoring streak hits four games
Zibanejad provided a power-play goal in the Rangers' 6-2 victory over Carolina on Saturday. Zibanejad found the back of the net at 13:37 of the first period to open the scoring. It was his 27th goal and 55th point in 53 contests this season. Zibanejad has provided at least a goal in each of his last four games.
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday
Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. He's consistent in one other area -- shot blocking, as he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.
Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs' Frank Clark says Eagles have 'done nothing but earn' the title of best O-line in NFL
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- The Philadelphia Eagles offensive line has earned the title of the best offensive line in the NFL. Just ask Frank Clark, who will be seeing plenty of what the Eagles have to offer in Super Bowl LVII. The Chiefs' star defensive end wore his sunglasses and went...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
Eagles vs. Chiefs prediction, betting lines, odds, start time: Super Bowl 57 picks by NFL model on 17-6 run
NFL MVP finalists will lead their respective teams into Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. First-team All-Pro quarterback and newly-minted MVP Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against second-team All-Pro quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs are on a seven-game winning streak, boasting a 16-3 record after playoff wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles are also 16-3, including a 16-1 record with Hurts on the field, and Philadelphia throttled both the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFL playoffs ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl.
Bracketology Bubble Watch: Michigan State has chance for Quad-1 win, Memphis can't afford more bad losses
There were a lot of bad results for teams on the bubble this weekend. The good news is that the NCAA Tournament will still have 68 teams, so you cannot overreact to one loss four weeks away from Selection Sunday. Every team that lost this weekend is not necessarily irrevocably out of the field.
South Carolina vs. LSU score, takeaways: No. 1 Gamecocks are lone unbeaten team after dominating No. 3 Tigers
And then there was one. The No. 1 South Carolina women's basketball team is the last undefeated college basketball squad in the nation -- men's or women's -- after Sunday's 88-64 victory over the No. 3 LSU Tigers in front of a sold out crowd of 18,000 at Colonial Life Arena.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Expected to return Saturday
Letang (illness) is expected to play Saturday against Los Angeles, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Letang missed Friday's 6-3 victory over Anaheim because of the illness. He has five goals and 21 points in 33 games this season while averaging 24:42 of ice time. With Letang drawing back into the lineup, Mark Friedman might be a healthy scratch.
Kyrie Irving's Initial Words After Playing With Luka Doncic For The First Time
Kyrie Irving was happy to start his tenure with the Dallas Mavericks and share touches with Luka Doncic.
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against Rangers
Andersen stopped just 13 of 18 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Most of the damage came in the third period when Andersen allowed three goals on five shots. New York also scored on an empty net during the final frame. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 games this season. Andersen had a 6-0-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .919 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys get Dak Prescott another weapon; Bears trade back twice as AFC teams secure QBs
Mock drafts over the next two months will likely feature various requirements that Chicago has to get out of the No. 1 overall selection. The list of teams potentially in the market for an upgrade at the position -- Houston, Indianapolis, Seattle, Detroit, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Carolina, etc. -- is much longer than the list of prospects available: Alabama's Bryce Young, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Kentucky's Will Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson. The reality is that not all of those teams will be able to draft a quarterback. High demand and low supply leads to a seller's market and an urgency to complete a sale.
LOOK: Eagles coach Nick Sirianni sheds tears during national anthem before Super Bowl LVII vs. Chiefs
Super Bowl LVII didn't even start Sunday night before Eagles coach Nick Sirianni found himself overtaken with emotion. Minutes before kickoff against the Chiefs, with Grammy Award-winning country star Chris Stapleton performing the national anthem, Sirianni could be seen with tears flowing down each side of his face. Sirianni, 41,...
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Rockets' Danny Green: Unavailable Friday
Green (recently traded) won't play Friday against the Heat, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. Green was traded from the Grizzlies to the Rockets on Friday, but he's assessing his fit with his new club prior to joining the team. General manager Rafael Stone hopes Green will be with the team at some point and thinks he'd be a good fit, but it's not yet clear when he could make his debut. If the two sides are unable to agree on a role, the 35-year-old is a candidate to have his contract bought out.
Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal among the superstars likeliest to be traded next
Remember when we were worried about a slow trade deadline? Yeah, me neither. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stunned the basketball world by successfully forcing trades to the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns, respectively, within the past week. But should we really be stunned? Recent NBA history suggests that moves of this magnitude are almost inevitable.
Patrick Mahomes' trainer says his third down scramble in AFC Championship was 'biggest highlight' after injury
After Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain, all eyes were on the quarterback during the AFC Championship game to see how he would hold up after the injury. His trainer, Julie Frymyer, was looking closely at how Mahomes moved during the game and was pleased with how he performed.
Chiefs score in Super Bowl 2023: Live updates, highlights as Kansas City aims to respond again to Eagles score
Chiefs fans: CBS Sports has you covered with live updates, real-time stats, highlights and more from Super Bowl LVII. Kansas City's bid for another Super Bowl title is underway. The Chiefs are duking it out with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, looking to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy under newly minted MVP Patrick Mahomes. K.C. made it to the big game by way of being the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 14-3 regular season record and by slaying the Jaguars and Bengals in the postseason. Now, the only thing standing in their way of football immortality is an Eagles team that has enjoyed similar success this year over in the NFC, so we should be in for quite a game. This is the third time that the Chiefs find themselves in the Super Bowl under Mahomes and are looking for their first title since the 2019 campaign.
