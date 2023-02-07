Read full article on original website
Woman shot after argument at W.R. Crawford Park in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting after a woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm Sunday. Investigators said Aljuriah Alexandria Miller, 22, told them she was at a park with several individuals when an argument started around 2 a.m. During the...
My Fox 8
22-year-old woman shot after ‘several shots were fired’ at a park in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in a park. A 22-year-old woman came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to her arm early Sunday morning. The victim told officers that she was at a local park with several...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man charged with stabbing, killing his wife
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police saidthe massive police presence near Ebert Street late Saturday night was due to a murder suspect refusing to surrender. Officers were originally dispatched to a home on Kaywood Lane to assist Emergency Medical Services for a death investigation involving a possible fall. EMS arrived...
Winston-Salem man charged in stabbing death of wife, SWAT called to deal with standoff, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man is in custody after being accused in the stabbing death of his wife and a standoff involving SWAT, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At around 8:08 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the 2300 block of Kaywood Lane to assist EMS with a death investigation involving […]
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in South Carolina
The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that they responded to a motorcycle crash on Saturday.
Police: Argument leads to fatal shooting in North Carolina; ‘acquaintance’ charged with murder
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning. At 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive after getting a report of discharging firearms. While police were en route to the scene, they received more calls stating that a person had […]
Winston-Salem woman dead after she was stabbed by husband
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police was dispatched to Kaywood Lane to assist EMS on a death investigation, after reports of a possible fall Saturday. EMS arrived prior to police officers and located Amanda English, 56, with apparent stab wounds around 8 p.m. English died in the home. While responders...
WXII 12
Large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street Saturday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem near Ebert Street and Oak Grove Road Saturday night. WXII 12 News confirmed roughly 12 police cars are at the scene, including fire crews. Stay with WXII 12 News on this developing story as we work to gather...
4 injured, top removed from car after 1 trapped for an hour in NC crash at I-40 exit
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County crash left four people injured on Saturday morning, according to Guilford County EMS. Troopers say that the crash occurred at 3:42 a.m. on N.C. 61 near Interstate 40. It was a two-vehicle accident, according to EMTs. Four people were taken to the hospital as a result, three […]
wfmynews2.com
2 people, including a child, shot inside trailer in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people, including a child, are in the hospital after a shooting on East Sprague Street in Winston-Salem, police say. Winston-Salem police got a call about shots being fired on East Sprague Street early Friday morning. While on the way to the scene, the incident then became a shooting.
NC teen found dead at middle school, officials confirm
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A body found on the property of Ledford Middle School in Thomasville earlier this month has been identified, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff confirms that 18-year-old Tanner Michael Jones, of High Point, was found dead just after 6 a.m. on Feb. 1. Jones is described as “a […]
WXII 12
Triad men walk to end violence in the community
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A local group in the Triad held a walk to address violence in the community throughout the weekend. Rally Up of Winston-Salem put on a men's walk in response to all the violence in the city. · What's the possibility for snow?. · Winston-Salem police...
Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
Man in critical condition after shooting on Carolina Ave. in Thomasville
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Thomasville Thursday. Police arrived at the 700 block of Carolina Avenue around 7:40 p.m. to find a man with a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition. The investigation is...
1 airlifted to hospital after Thomasville shooting on Carolina Avenue, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday night. Police say one person was airlifted to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time, and the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thomasville detectives are investigating in the 700 block of Carolina […]
16-year-old shot at Super Bowl party
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 16-year-old male was shot in the right calf while attending a Super Bowl party in Winston-Salem on Sunday, Feb. 12. Winston-Salem Police Department report that a witness said the suspect and the 16-year-old got into an argument. As a result, the suspect shot the victim in the leg.
Barricaded suspect injured after standoff with police, SWAT on Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police say they were in a standoff with a barricaded suspect that led to a shooting. Friday morning, police and SWAT team members were staged on Golden Gate Drive with officers spotted entering and exiting a home. This is right off State Street where shops and restaurants are located. Police […]
WXII 12
'That will be a massive weight lifted': Kernersville police officer shot on job faces suspect in court Monday, two years following incident
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — It's been nearly two years since retired Kernersville police Officer Sean Houle was shot in the line of duty. There's no doubt he has had a long road to recovery. He's only about a month removed from his most recent surgery and is doing well. Houle...
abc45.com
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
Man arrested for shooting on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was arrested Thursday for shooting a man in the back in Winston-Salem last Friday, police say. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. that night. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police...
WFMY NEWS2
