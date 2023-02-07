Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Sharks' Aaron Dell: Finishes Sunday's game
Dell stopped eight shots in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen (undisclosed) in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Capitals. Kahkonen was pulled from the game just after the Capitals' first goal, but he'll get credit for the win since the Capitals didn't score again. Dell was solid in this relief appearance, his third game in the NHL this season. The 33-year-old has allowed seven goals on 76 shots in those outings, and he could stick with the big club if Kahkonen is forced to miss any time. The Sharks' next game is Tuesday versus the Penguins.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Phil Kessel: Earns two points Sunday
Kessel scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Kessel and William Carrier assisted on each other's goals in the third period. With four goals and three helpers over his last seven games, Kessel continues to look more comfortable on a line with Carrier and Chandler Stephenson. Kessel is up to 25 points, 105 shots and a minus-7 rating through 54 appearances.
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Alec Martinez: Posts assist Sunday
Martinez notched an assist and two blocked shots in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Ducks. Martinez helped out on a Jack Eichel goal in the third period. The assist ended a six-game point drought for Martinez, who continues to produce offense infrequently this season. He's consistent in one other area -- shot blocking, as he's logged multiple blocks in four straight outings. He's up to nine points, 158 blocked shots, 48 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-14 rating in 50 appearances.
CBS Sports
Penguins' Kris Letang: Expected to return Saturday
Letang (illness) is expected to play Saturday against Los Angeles, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Letang missed Friday's 6-3 victory over Anaheim because of the illness. He has five goals and 21 points in 33 games this season while averaging 24:42 of ice time. With Letang drawing back into the lineup, Mark Friedman might be a healthy scratch.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Struggles against Rangers
Andersen stopped just 13 of 18 shots in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Saturday. Most of the damage came in the third period when Andersen allowed three goals on five shots. New York also scored on an empty net during the final frame. The 33-year-old dropped to 11-4-0 with a 2.65 GAA and an .895 save percentage in 16 games this season. Andersen had a 6-0-0 record, 2.19 GAA and .919 save percentage over his previous seven outings.
CBS Sports
WATCH: Portland State hits miracle buzzer-beater to defeat Northern Arizona
Saturday's Big Sky clash between Portland State and Northern Arizona may not have been at the top of anyone's watchlist, but the ending was must-see TV. With 0.4 seconds remaining and Northern Arizona leading 87-86, it looked like the Lumberjacks were about to wrap up a conference win. Portland State was inbounding the ball from underneath its own basket, and it was going to take a miracle for the Vikings to pull out a win.
CBS Sports
Thunder's Dario Saric: Won't play Friday
Saric (coach's decision) is out for Friday's game versus Portland, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. The Thunder acquired Saric from Phoenix on Thursday in exchange for Darius Bazley and a 2029 second-round pick. Once available to make his Oklahoma City debut, Saric will compete for reserve minutes in the frontcout. His next chance to make his first appearance with the Thunder will arrive Monday versus the Pelicans.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Danny Green: Unavailable Friday
Green (recently traded) won't play Friday against the Heat, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports. Green was traded from the Grizzlies to the Rockets on Friday, but he's assessing his fit with his new club prior to joining the team. General manager Rafael Stone hopes Green will be with the team at some point and thinks he'd be a good fit, but it's not yet clear when he could make his debut. If the two sides are unable to agree on a role, the 35-year-old is a candidate to have his contract bought out.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Questionable Monday
McCollum (right ankle sprain) is questionable for Monday's game in Oklahoma City, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. McCollum must have tweaked his ankle during Friday's loss to the Cavs, so he'll need to test it at Monday's shootaround before we can get another update. If he's not able to give it a go, Jose Alvarado would make for an attractive streamer as the likely starter and there would be more minutes available for Kira Lewis Jr.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Available to make debut
Conley (recently traded) will be available to make his Timberwolves debut Friday against the Grizzlies. Conley, who was traded by the Jazz to Minnesota on Wednesday as part of a three-team deal, appears to have passed his physical and will be able to make his Timberwolves debut Friday. The veteran figures to replace D'Angelo Russell as Minnesota's starting point guard, but it remains to be seen how much usage he'll get with his new team. Anthony Edwards is expected to remain the primary playmaker, but Conley's connection with Rudy Gobert (groin) could make the lefty's transition to his new team smooth.
CBS Sports
Gary Payton II fails physical, jeopardizing a four-team deal that would bring him back to Warriors, per report
A four-team trade that was in place before Thursday's deadline is in jeopardy due to a failed physical by Gary Payton II, according to a report from The Athletic. Payton was set to go back to the Golden State Warriors, where he won a championship last season, but the exam reportedly revealed a core muscle injury that could keep him out for up to three months.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday
Rubio has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee injury management. Rubio has been eased into action over the last month following a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he'll be unavailable for the first half of a back-to-back set Friday. Raul Neto, Caris LeVert and Cedi Osman are candidates to see a slight uptick in playing time.
Comments / 0