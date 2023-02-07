ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

Does increasing farm productivity relieve pressure on remaining natural areas? Study suggests only among native people

Increasing farming intensity increases pressure to clear remnant native vegetation, a new study has shown. It is the opposite of what was expected. The international collaboration between researchers in Germany, Belgium, Spain and Charles Darwin University (CDU) in Australia found that deforestation was highest in export-focused countries. CDU Conservation and...
Phys.org

Mapping the LGM refugia of deciduous oak and its distribution

Forests have important roles in the global water and biogeochemical cycles. Climate change has led to worldwide changes in forest distributions, especially in the mid-latitude regions. As one of the most important forest genera, oak (Quercus), belonging to the Fagaceae, is widely distributed in the Northern Hemisphere. Deciduous oak acts...
Family Handyman

How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Anna S.

Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.

Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
msn.com

Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it

Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
WTRF- 7News

Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water

Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
12tomatoes.com

A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale

If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself

Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
NEVADA STATE

