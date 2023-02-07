Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Does increasing farm productivity relieve pressure on remaining natural areas? Study suggests only among native people
Increasing farming intensity increases pressure to clear remnant native vegetation, a new study has shown. It is the opposite of what was expected. The international collaboration between researchers in Germany, Belgium, Spain and Charles Darwin University (CDU) in Australia found that deforestation was highest in export-focused countries. CDU Conservation and...
Phys.org
Mapping the LGM refugia of deciduous oak and its distribution
Forests have important roles in the global water and biogeochemical cycles. Climate change has led to worldwide changes in forest distributions, especially in the mid-latitude regions. As one of the most important forest genera, oak (Quercus), belonging to the Fagaceae, is widely distributed in the Northern Hemisphere. Deciduous oak acts...
US farmers sound alarm on single-most catastrophic thing headed for corn crops
American corn farmers sound alarms over the possibility of losing their businesses and billions of dollars to Mexico's plan to ban genetically modified corn yields.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
Chinese scientists have cloned three ‘super cows’ which are capable of producing 18 tons of milk a year
That works out to 100 tons of milk in their lifetimes.
Simply sued! Coca-Cola faces a $8 trillion lawsuit, claim ´All natural´ contains high levels of toxic forever chemicals.
Plaintiff Joseph Lurenz filed a lawsuit in New York on December 28, 2022, attempting to bring a class action against Coca-Cola. Coca-Cola and Simply Orange Juice are accused of misleading consumers with claims of an all-natural, healthy product when the juice has been proven to contain hazardous PFAS at levels "hundreds of times" beyond official warning limits for drinking water, according to a new class-action complaint in the US.
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
msn.com
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Eating a fish from a West Virginia and Ohio river or lake is like drinking a month’s worth of contaminated water
Eating a fish caught in the river or lake anywhere in the United States is like drinking a month’s worth of water that’s contaminated with toxic “forever chemicals,” according to CBS. The chemicals, called PFAS, were founded in the 1940s to resist water and heat are used on household items such as non-stick pans, textiles, […]
Healthline
How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?
In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
12tomatoes.com
A Look Inside an Amish Home for Sale
If you grew up near any Amish communities then you may already know a bit more about this closed group than the general public does. But, unless you have a business relationship or a friendship with an Amish person it’s unlikely you’d see into their homes for any reason.
Cheeseburgers and steaks are about to get more expensive because there just aren't enough cows
The US cow population fell 3% last year while beef cows decreased to their lowest level since 1962, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
An 'inland tsunami': 15 million people are at risk from catastrophic glacial lake outbursts, researchers find
More than half of the 15 million people at risk of glacial lake outbursts live in four countries: Peru, Pakistan, India and China.
Chicken Feed Preventing Hens from Laying, Major Producers Monopolizing By Trying to Shut Down Small Farms, Farmers Say
What is causing the ongoing egg shortage leading to the doubling of egg prices in grocery stores?. The free market usually finds a solution to food shortages quickly. However, this egg shortage has been persistent.
natureworldnews.com
Lithium Mining Company Gets $700M Government Loan but Cited for Trespassing on Critical Habitat of Endangered Buckwheat Located in Nevada Mine Itself
Federal land managers issued a citation to the Australian mining company for trespassing inside the vital habitat of an endangered buckwheat species five days after the US Energy Department announced a $700 million conditional loan to it for a lithium project in Nevada. Designated Critical Habitat vs. Drilling Permit. In...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Comments / 0