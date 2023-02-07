Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Avoid These Tourist Traps in DC and Make the Most of Your Visit: A Local's GuideVivian BrooksWashington, DC
Washington residents see a Social Security income boostR.A. HeimWashington, DC
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJan Vincent Beltran
Discovering the Culinary Gems of Washington D.C.: A Guide to Affordable and Upscale RestaurantsVivian BrooksWashington, DC
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Related
NFL SLAMMED For Having Actress & Singer Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing 'Black National Anthem' Before Super Bowl 2023
The NFL came under fire this weekend after the league decided to include a performance of the “Black National Anthem” right before Super Bowl 2023 kicked off on Sunday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come after it was announced Lift Every Voice and Sing would be performed by actress and singer Sheryl Lee Ralph before Super Bowl LVII kicked off in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night, angry viewers rushed to social media to slam the NFL for the decision.Even more surprising is the fact that this is not the first time the song – dubbed the unofficial...
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Popculture
David Jolicoeur, De La Soul Rapper Trugoy the Dove, Dead at 54
One of hip hop's pioneers has died. David Jolicoeur of De La Soul, died after battling an undisclosed illness. The rap trio is credited for being prolific storytellers and a stark contrast to gangsta rap that took over the 1990s. Their lyrical content included a broad vocabulary that hadn't been used prior in the genre. Jolicoeur was 54. His death was confirmed by the group's publicist, Tony Ferguson. In recent years, he'd battled congestive heart failure.
Popculture
Kevin Costner Honors Whitney Houston During Emotional Beverly Hilton Hotel Event
Feb. 11, 2023 marks the 11th anniversary of Whitney Houston's death. The "I Will Always Love You" singer died from accidental drowning with substances found in her system just one day before the 2012 Grammy Awards. She was 48 years old. Despite her personal struggles that became tabloid fodder, she'll forever be remembered as "The Voice," with vocal ability that remains unmatched. And outside of music, she was a talented actress, starring as the lead in several blockbuster and cult classics. Her first was 1992's The Bodyguard as an international singing icon who falls in love with the bodyguard hired to keep her safe from a crazed stalker. Kevin Costner starred as her love interest. The film grossed over $400 million worldwide, with an equally successful soundtrack and world tour helmed by Houston. Costner has openly spoken about vetting Houston for the role, and putting production on hold to accommodate her schedule. He has fond memories of the singer, and recently shared a few.
Popculture
Beloved Rock Band Breaks up, Sets Final Concert
Camp Cope is no more. Taking to Instagram, the Australian band posted a farewell message, signing off with "CAMP COPE 2015-2023." The band noted that their final performance in Melbourne, Victoria, will take place at Brunswick Music Festival on March 11. "This is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show @brunswickmusicfest with the incredible @barkaa__ can't think of a more fitting farewell x photo by @kanye_lens CAMP COPE 2015-2023," read the post's caption. In a statement to Pitchfork, a representative confirmed the breakup. "The band's drummer Sarah Thompson tweeted, " the music industry is a bin fire," teasing "more to come. "Obv more to come, but for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin. the music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $. love x," she wrote.
Comments / 0