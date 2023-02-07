Camp Cope is no more. Taking to Instagram, the Australian band posted a farewell message, signing off with "CAMP COPE 2015-2023." The band noted that their final performance in Melbourne, Victoria, will take place at Brunswick Music Festival on March 11. "This is a special one – our LAST EVER Naarm/Melbourne show @brunswickmusicfest with the incredible @barkaa__ can't think of a more fitting farewell x photo by @kanye_lens CAMP COPE 2015-2023," read the post's caption. In a statement to Pitchfork, a representative confirmed the breakup. "The band's drummer Sarah Thompson tweeted, " the music industry is a bin fire," teasing "more to come. "Obv more to come, but for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin. the music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $. love x," she wrote.

1 DAY AGO