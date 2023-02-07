Plano lawmaker co-sponsors bill to amend Texas constitution to permit sports gambling

All four major sports franchises in North Texas are backing a new bill introduced at the Texas Legislature in Austin on Monday designed to let Texans vote on a constitutional amendment to legalize sports betting.

One of the co-sponsors is Plano State Representative Jeff Leach who says the bill, "will serve to promote freedom and liberty in Texas and protect our citizens from the illegal and increasingly dangerous sports betting market that preys on unsuspecting consumers."

The measure is backed by the Texas Sports Betting Alliance, comprising mainly pro sports teams, racetracks and online betting platforms.

The alliance includes the Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Dallas Stars and Texas Rangers plus FC Dallas and Texas Motor Speedway.

