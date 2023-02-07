NFL executive believes Green Bay Packers ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers

As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his intentions to retire or play in 2023, many around the NFL seem prepared for a change that could have ripple effects throughout the league.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, made it clear that he won’t rush the decision on his future. Based on comments delivered on the Pat McAfee Show , he is likely going to wait several more weeks before informing Green Bay of his decision.

Aaron Rodgers career stats: 103.6 QB rating, 59,055 pass yards, 475 passing touchdowns

However, reports from around the Packers’ organization and inside the NFL seem to be pointing in one direction. ESPN reported on Jan. 29 that Green Bay prefers Rodgers to move on , announcing his return for the 2023 season and asking for a trade.

The 39-year-old seemingly got the message, providing surprising comments in recent interviews and entertaining questions and speculation about his next team. Owed $60 million guaranteed, the future Hall of Famer is expected to play next season and there are now stronger voices indicating Green Bay could pull the trigger on a trade.

An NFL team executive told Mike Sando of The Athletic that he believes the Packers are ‘done’ with Rodgers and will look to trade him this offseason.

“The time to jump off was last year. They missed the ability to maximize their compensation. And they missed the playoffs. When they moved Davante (Adams), they should have moved Aaron and said, ‘We are starting over and we have all these picks.’ They could have sent him to Denver.” Anonymous NFL executive on Green Bay Packers’ approach with Aaron Rodgers

Why the Green Bay Packers might trade Aaron Rodgers

The Packers’ approach to Rodgers reflects what transpired since last summer. Green Bay’s coaching staff became increasingly confident in Jordan Love and there is a firm belief he is ready to be a starting quarterback. He would walk into a favorable situation, playing behind one of the best pass-protecting lines in the NFL with a strong run game and an emerging No. 1 receiver.

After taking the all-in approach with Rodgers in the last few years, the franchise missed the playoffs in 2022. It highlighted a closing window for the Packers, with Rodgers no longer able to completely carry an offense on a deep playoff run.

If Rodgers decides to play football next year, the conversations with the Packers about his future will then begin. He doesn’t have a no-trade clause, but his yearly contemplation of retirement and the concern NFL teams have regarding his year-to-year commitment could provide him with some leverage over where he is traded. At this point, the Las Vegas Raiders and York Jets are the early favorites for Rodgers if he is shopped by Green Bay.

