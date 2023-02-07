ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catasauqua, PA

Can Catasauqua’s pool be saved? Residents, officials debate its future, costly repairs

By Graysen Golter, The Morning Call
 5 days ago

Dozens of Catasauqua residents begged officials to save the borough’s swimming pool, and to consider quality of life amid continued financial woes.

The Catasauqua pool, which has been closed since the 2022 season, is in a dire state of disrepair, according to the findings of a RVE Engineering survey presented during the meeting. Some of these issues include cracks in the pool, water that is believed to be leaking into the ground around it, and the high risk of sinkholes.

The engineering group ultimately recommended not repairing or putting the pool back into service, and that any new pool should be built in a different location.

During Monday’s council meeting, Councilmember David Bernini doubted the value of the survey, saying a previous RVE survey from months ago had similar findings but recommended repairing the pool instead, and added that relocating the pool would also be financially impossible.

The council doubled the tax rate in December due to years of deficit spending.

Bernini said he wants an explanation for the discrepancy, and that he would prefer to recognize the pool as a feature that a lot of people value.

Borough Manager Glenn Eckhart told residents that the “financially depressed” borough couldn’t keep spending money it didn’t have, adding he’d rather see investments in more police and improvements to roads.

“Do you have any idea the amount of stress that we are under trying to keep this borough afloat?” he said.

In total, Catasauqua is dealing with a roughly $2 million deficit, according to financial adviser Ryan Hottenstein of FSL Public Finance.

Councilmember Gene Schlegel said only 10% to 15% of residents use the pool, that repairs could cost $200,000 for minor repairs and up to $5 million for more extensive repairs, and it would take at least five years to fix it. He implored residents to volunteer and set up a committee if they wanted to save the pool.

While some residents agreed with the downsides of keeping the pool, especially with the increase in taxes and difficulty in having the minimum number of lifeguards to supervise, others were not willing to see it go.

One man said the percentage of people who use a pool doesn’t matter, as the government wouldn’t get rid of a street that not everyone uses. A woman spoke about how the pool is an amenity that will attract new people to live in the borough.

Resident Robert Zakos said he and other people in the town would be willing to put forward money to keep the pool, explaining how it represents a “quality town” and that he would love to teach his new son how to swim. He said if that quality of life depletes and the pool goes, Catasauqua will be a town of “used-to-be” and people will leave.

“‘This used to be here in town, that used to be here in town,’ and I’m sick and tired of hearing about it,” Zakos said.

Another resident, Virginia Schlegel, “]said people needed to “stop thinking with [their] hearts” and to commit to working with the council for saving the pool.

“You people matter because you are here to listen,” she said to the residents attending. “Please listen, because [the councilmembers] have a lot to say. It needs to be done as a community.”

The council unanimously motioned to table any action on the pool during the meeting.

