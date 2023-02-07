Read full article on original website
Related
Tim Scott reintroduces bill to cut federal funding from schools that conceal gender transitions from parents
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., reintroduced a bill to ensure parental rights over their child’s education by "preventing schools from concealing information about students’ gender from their parents."
Transgender teacher dismissed for sharing 'inappropriate' TikTok videos with Maine middle school students
A parent said that students shared the videos via group chats, getting around some of the controls parents had implemented to control their children's social media use.
NBC News
Trump calls for certifying 'patriotic' teachers, cutting funds to schools teaching CRT
Former President Donald Trump is out with a new education platform as part of his presidential campaign, one chock-full of hard-right policies taking aim at perceived liberal bias in public education. The main policy planks include:. Slashing federal funding for "any school or program pushing critical race theory, gender ideology...
Senate passes bill allowing high school students to transfer schools and retain athletic eligibility
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the State Senate passed a bill that would allow high school students in West Virginia to transfer schools and retain their athletic eligibility without being forced to sit out for one year. Senate Bill 262 would force the West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission...
Attorneys sound off on teachers transitioning kids without parental consent: 'Playground, not pronouns'
Fox News Digital spoke with a variety of attorneys and professors who weighed in on parental consent and the rights of teachers to discuss gender identity.
Catholic high school allegedly suspends student for opposing transgender ideology
James Alexander, a 16-year-old Catholic high school student in Ontario, is appealing to a human rights tribunal after allegedly being suspended for claiming there are only two genders.
Risch, Crapo Back Bill Requiring Parental Approval Regarding Child's Gender in Schools
U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both Republicans from Idaho, have signed on as co-sponsors to the PROTECT Kids Act. According to the bill’s description, The Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act would require elementary and middle schools to “obtain parents’ consent before changing a minor child’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form, allowing a child to change the child’s sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathrooms.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Bill in Georgia Senate could limit transgender students’ expression
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill in the Georgia Senate could put limits on transgender students’ expression in school. Senate Bill 88, referred to as the “Parents and Children Protection Act of 2023,” would prevent schools from teaching a child if they are dressed in a “sexually provocative manner, applying current community standards.” The bill does not define community standards.
Reynolds’ latest idea to restrict school books would let the minority rule
A recent public opinion poll found that three-quarters of Americans want members of Congress to end their bickering and begin compromising more with their colleagues from the other party. The poll was conducted across the United States by Marist College’s Institute for Public Opinion for National Public Radio and the PBS News Hour. If such […] The post Reynolds’ latest idea to restrict school books would let the minority rule appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0