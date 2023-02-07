ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country News

Risch, Crapo Back Bill Requiring Parental Approval Regarding Child's Gender in Schools

U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, both Republicans from Idaho, have signed on as co-sponsors to the PROTECT Kids Act. According to the bill’s description, The Parental Rights Over the Education and Care of Their (PROTECT) Kids Act would require elementary and middle schools to “obtain parents’ consent before changing a minor child’s gender markers, pronouns, or preferred name on any school form, allowing a child to change the child’s sex-based accommodations, including locker rooms or bathrooms.”
IDAHO STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Bill in Georgia Senate could limit transgender students’ expression

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill in the Georgia Senate could put limits on transgender students’ expression in school. Senate Bill 88, referred to as the “Parents and Children Protection Act of 2023,” would prevent schools from teaching a child if they are dressed in a “sexually provocative manner, applying current community standards.” The bill does not define community standards.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds’ latest idea to restrict school books would let the minority rule

A recent public opinion poll found that three-quarters of Americans want members of Congress to end their bickering and begin compromising more with their colleagues from the other party. The poll was conducted across the United States by Marist College’s Institute for Public Opinion for National Public Radio and the PBS News Hour. If such […] The post Reynolds’ latest idea to restrict school books would let the minority rule appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy