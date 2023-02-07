SLO County disaster recovery center to close Feb. 14

The center has been operating out of the SLO Veterans Memorial Building.

– The storm Disaster Recovery Center located at the SLO Veterans Memorial Building in San Luis Obispo will continue to operate for another week, closing on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

San Luis Obispo community members who would like to apply for assistance in-person must do so before the closing date. Following the close of the Disaster Recovery Center, applications for federal assistance will still be available online at disasterassistance.gov until March 16.

Beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Disaster Recovery Center will modify hours and be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. County Services such as Behavioral Health, Planning and Building, and Social Services will be available at the Disaster Recovery Center on weekdays from 1 – 7 p.m. and on the weekend from 1 – 5 p.m.

Federal and State services such as FEMA financial assistance, Small Business Administration, and the DMV will be available during the entirety of the Disaster Recovery Center hours. Residents can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications, and learn about other resources that are available. Spanish and ASL interpreter services will be present.

If you need transportation to the Disaster Recovery Center, call the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678. To apply online for assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov. You may also use the FEMA mobile app or call 1-800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. For more storm recovery information in San Luis Obispo, visit www.slocity.org/Recover.

If you have questions, call the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678. Follow the County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services on Twitter @slocountyoes and Facebook.com/SLOCountyOES.