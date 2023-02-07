ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO County disaster recovery center to close Feb. 14

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b8w2b_0kf69F6800
The center has been operating out of the SLO Veterans Memorial Building.

– The storm Disaster Recovery Center located at the SLO Veterans Memorial Building in San Luis Obispo will continue to operate for another week, closing on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

San Luis Obispo community members who would like to apply for assistance in-person must do so before the closing date. Following the close of the Disaster Recovery Center, applications for federal assistance will still be available online at disasterassistance.gov until March 16.

Beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the Disaster Recovery Center will modify hours and be open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday. County Services such as Behavioral Health, Planning and Building, and Social Services will be available at the Disaster Recovery Center on weekdays from 1 – 7 p.m. and on the weekend from 1 – 5 p.m.

Federal and State services such as FEMA financial assistance, Small Business Administration, and the DMV will be available during the entirety of the Disaster Recovery Center hours. Residents can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications, and learn about other resources that are available. Spanish and ASL interpreter services will be present.

If you need transportation to the Disaster Recovery Center, call the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678. To apply online for assistance, visit disasterassistance.gov. You may also use the FEMA mobile app or call 1-800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. For more storm recovery information in San Luis Obispo, visit www.slocity.org/Recover.

If you have questions, call the County Office of Emergency Services at (805) 781-5678. Follow the County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services on Twitter @slocountyoes and Facebook.com/SLOCountyOES.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Public health department seeks input on community health

Findings will help identify and address health opportunities and concerns in SLO County. – What makes it easier or more difficult to live a healthy life in your community? The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department and community partners are asking residents to share their answers to that question—and their experiences related to health in SLO County—in the Community Health Survey.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Highway 1 repairs continue on Big Sur coast

Highway 1 closure area shortened, local convoy set for Feb. 10. – Caltrans and contracted crews continue to perform repairs on Highway 1 which have resulted in a closure of the roadway from just south of Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County to Lime Creek in Monterey County. On Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 5 p.m., the highway will re-open through Polar Star to Ragged Point. The perimeter of the southern closure will move from the elephant seal viewing area in San Simeon to Ragged Point. Highway 1 will remain closed at Lime Creek (PM 32) in the north.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Upcoming events in Paso Robles wine country

Tickets for signature events now on sale, early bird tickets end soon. – Tickets are now on sale for Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance consumer events in 2023. Tickets for two marquee grand tastings as well as special winemaker dinners and collaborative excursions into wine country are on sale at pasowine.com. Events include BlendFest on the Coast (Feb. 23-26), the Paso Robles Wine Country Virtual Auction (March 13-18), and Paso Wine Fest (May 18-21).
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Help send a Paso Robles fifth grader to science camp

Pat Butler PTA seeks local support as fundraising drive enters final stretch. – The Pat Butler Elementary School Parent Teacher Alliance is asking local businesses and individuals to help send local fifth graders to science camp. A tax-deductible donation of $350 will send one student to Camp Keep for four days of outdoor education (though donations of any amount are welcome).
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Jan. 8 – Feb. 7

Steven Arsenault, age 76, a resident of Morro Bay, passed away on Feb. 6. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Felipe Gonzalez, age 80, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 7. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Ronald Richardson, age 67, of Paso...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Marjorie Maxine McCulley, 97

– It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Marjorie McCulley on Jan. 2, 2023. She was 97 years old. Marjorie Maxine Mapes was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Maywood, Calif., the only child of Edith Giesey Mapes and Harry Francis Mapes. Her early childhood was spent in the Bay Area, first in San Francisco, later in Oakland. A senior in high school, the family moved to Southern California where she graduated from South Gate High School as Valedictorian, and went on to UCLA, graduating in 1947. She married Walter McCulley in 1946, shortly after he returned from Navy duty overseas.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Ronald Richardson, 67

– Ronald Richardson, age 67, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. A committal graveside service for Ronald will be held Friday, March 10, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bakersfield National Cemetery, 30338 E. Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, Calif. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Man sentenced for financial fraud

Judge sentences Jeremy Walter Pemberton to serve four years in prison. – San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced this week that San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Timothy S. Covello has sentenced Jeremy Walter Pemberton, 38, to serve a term of four years in state prison for the financial crimes he was convicted of by a jury in Dec. 2022.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Senate, school board candidates speak in Atascadero

– Dozens of people packed San Luis Obispo County Republican Headquarters in Atascadero Monday night to hear three speakers at the monthly Tea Party Meeting. The speakers included a conservative candidate for the US Senate, a Paso Robles School Board Candidate, and also Mike Brown of the Coalition of Labor, Agriculture, and Business.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Lead investigator in the Kristen Smart case retiring

SLO County Sheriff’s Detective Clint Cole retires after 32 years. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the retirement of Detective Clint Cole. After a 32-year career with the sheriff’s office, Cole’s last day will be March 10. That’s the same day Paul Flores is scheduled to be sentenced for the murder of Kristin Smart. Detective Cole became the lead investigator in the Smart case in 2019 and is credited with leading that investigation to a successful conclusion with the arrest of Flores on April 13, 2021, and his conviction on October 18, 2022.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Riley Hans Sullivan, 21

A funeral mass for Riley will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. At St. Williams Catholic church, in Atascadero. Following a reception at the home of the Sullivans. A memorial scholarship has been set up, in lieu of flowers please donate to the link...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Police respond to stabbing, drive-by shooting on same night

– Paso Robles Police responded to two incidents Friday night in Paso Robles. At about 7:20 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to Walmart for a stabbing victim. The victim was reportedly stabbed three times in the Salinas Riverbed, before walking to Walmart for help. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect in this case is described as a transient male wearing a baseball cap, white shirt, and blue jeans.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy