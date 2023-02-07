Jeremy Clements Racing is pumped to kick off the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Season at Daytona International Speedway. JCR will return to the World’s Center of Racing for the first time since the memorable Playoff catapulting Win last August. The #51 Chevrolet will be fueled and powered by co-primary sponsors All South Electrical and One Stop Convenience Store. This will also mark the start of the 13th full-time season in the XFINITY Series for the family run, single car independent team. The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 will take place Saturday, February 18th.

