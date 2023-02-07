Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Chiefs QB Mahomes and Eagles QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Returns Before Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
fordauthority.com
NASCAR Ford Team Unexpectedly Sidelines Todd Gilliland For Five Races
NASCAR Ford team, Front Row Motorsports, recently announced that it would field Ford Mustang race cars for rookie driver Zane Smith in six Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. Of those six events, Smith will be taking the place of Cup Series regular Todd Gilliland behind the wheel of the No. 38 Mustang for five – a decision that Gilliland himself was “disappointed” about.
Jimmie Johnson could drive up to 10 NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023
Jimmie Johnson said he might compete in up to 10 races during the NASCAR Cup Series season in 2023. Which races make sense for Johnson?
Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott Reveal Two Brand New Paint Schemes
We are about a week and a half out from the Daytona 500 and Hendrick Motorsports is still revealing Chase Elliott paint schemes. This season might be a little more interesting as far as the on-track aesthetic is concerned for the No. 9 team. This week has been big for...
SiriusXM sponsoring two NASCAR teams in 2023
Toyota teams Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing will each run SiriusXM paint schemes in 2023. Sirius XM Radio will sponsor two NASCAR Cup Series teams in the 2023 season. They have partnered with both Joe Gibbs Racing and 23XI Racing. Hear from the drivers below. Christopher Bell. Christopher Bell...
Panini America Headlines Gray Gaulding’s Return to Xfinity Series With Ss Greenlight Racing at Daytona
Standout Management Group (SMG) and NASCAR driver Gray Gaulding are excited to announce today that they will be returning with primary sponsor Panini America, the Official Trading Card partner of NASCAR, and SS Greenlight Racing for multiple races throughout the 2023 race season. Gray will compete full time in the Xfinity Series starting on February 18th at Daytona International Speedway running in the Panini America #08 Chevrolet Camaro.
FOX Sports
Daly to enter Daytona 500 with Floyd Mayweather's team
IndyCar driver Conor Daly will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500 with the NASCAR team owned by Floyd Mayweather. The Money Team Racing raced its way into the Daytona 500 last year with driver Kaz Grala; Daly made his Cup Series debut for the team in October on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Winning Combination returns; One Stop Convenience Store & All South Electrical teaming up with JCR for Daytona
Jeremy Clements Racing is pumped to kick off the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Season at Daytona International Speedway. JCR will return to the World’s Center of Racing for the first time since the memorable Playoff catapulting Win last August. The #51 Chevrolet will be fueled and powered by co-primary sponsors All South Electrical and One Stop Convenience Store. This will also mark the start of the 13th full-time season in the XFINITY Series for the family run, single car independent team. The Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 will take place Saturday, February 18th.
No. 10 Smithfield Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Daytona Speedweek Advance
● “I want the Harley J. Earl Trophy:” Aric Almirola has won races at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in NASCAR’s top two series, but the Daytona 500 has managed to elude him, once by just half a lap. ● History at Daytona: Almirola scored his first career...
BRANDT® and Florida FFA Team Up for ARCA Menards Series Race at Daytona
A series that helps build future NASCAR stars will join forces with an organization that helps build future leaders in agriculture as the season-opening ARCA Menards Series race on Saturday, Feb. 18, will be entitled the BRANDT 200 Supporting Florida FFA, Daytona International Speedway announced today. The BRANDT 200 Supporting...
Centene Corporation Partners with NASCAR Champion Driver Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports Across Two Series
Reigning NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports formally announce a new, multi-series partnership with Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, that includes both primary and associate sponsorship for the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) entries driven by Smith. The partnership...
fordauthority.com
Zane Smith Slated To Drive NASCAR Mustang In 2023 Cup Series
Zane Smith, the defending Truck Series champion, will take control of the No. 38 NASCAR Mustang in select Cup Series events throughout the 2023 racing season. For his first race, he will attempt to qualify for the 2023 Daytona 500 in a week and a half, and will also compete in five subsequent Cup Series races, commanding either the No. 36 Ford or No. 38 Ford depending on the event.
Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine Cowboys Up with NASCAR Driver Spencer Boyd
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Driver, Spencer Boyd announced today a new sponsorship from Fort Worth Stockyards Whiskey & Wine for the 2023 season. The partnership includes a primary paint scheme featuring the company’s wine for the April 1st race at Texas Motor Speedway. There will also be an exciting event following the race at the Fort Worth Stockyards.
