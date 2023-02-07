Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Accnounces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 8, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they have a new team and are diligently working on old and new warrants. The Marshal’s Office indicated that they understand their means of contacting people may come off as a scam but they want the public to rest assured that it is not a scam when they try to contact you via multiple means.

