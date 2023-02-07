Read full article on original website
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for February 6 – February 10
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for February 6 – February 10. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 10, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 10, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 10, 2023. Marcel Dugar, 41, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; aggravated kidnapping of a child; probation detainer; revocation of parole. Obed Paul Samuelson, 40, Birnamwood, WI: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Victor Paul Assunto, 44,...
Murder suspect was scheduled for trial next week in separate shooting
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Had he not been arrested for second-degree murder in the killing of Da’Marcus Ardoin in Westlake, Kevin Williams Jr. would have gone to trial in St. Landry Parish next week. All three suspects in the killing have prior connection to violent crimes. We looked into...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
Authorities: 4-year-old struck, killed by mail truck
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, authorities said. The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.
Natchitoches man wanted for thefts in Sabine Parish
Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports two recent felony theft cases were solved by Detectives at the Criminal Investigations Division. In mid-January, a 31′ travel trailer and a 10’x12′ portable building were stolen from two victims who live near the Sabine-Natchitoches Parish line, close to Marthaville. The travel trailer contained two firearms.
Victim’s family, DA react after Thomas Cisco’s parole rescinded
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Thomas Cisco, the only person convicted in the 1997 KK’s Corner triple homicide in Lake Charles, had his parole rescinded just a day after being told he could be out of prison within a week. “What everyone needs to understand that as a result...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso Announces Retirement After 19 Years as Sheriff and Many More Years of Service to Southwest Louisiana
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso Announces Retirement After 19 Years as Sheriff and Many More Years of Service to Southwest Louisiana. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso announced on February 8, 2023, that he will not run for re-election in the fall of 2023. Sheriff Mancuso...
Newton County narcotics investigation results in arrest of 2 men on federal charges for meth dealing
NEWTON, Texas — Two Newton County men have been arrested on federal charges for dealing meth as part of a long-term narcotics investigation in the county. Glen Albert Stouffer Jr. and Charles Edward Isaac were both arrested at separate times and locations on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, according to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff's Office.
Parole Rescinded for KK’s Corner Triple Homicide Defendant After Review of Disciplinary Records
Parole Rescinded for KK’s Corner Triple Homicide Defendant After Review of Disciplinary Records. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – Parole has been rescinded for KK’s Corner triple homicide defendant Thomas F. Cisco after a review of his disciplinary records. The Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office announced on February 10,...
Another Dollar General has been hit by theives
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Department say at least two more Dollar General Stores have been hit by burglars and there is evidence that indicates that the crimes might have been committed by the same suspects who recently broke into the location on Highway 63 west of Jasper. Officers...
Oakdale firefighter arrested for solicitation of a minor in Concordia Parish
VIDALIA, La. (KALB) - A firefighter from the Oakdale Fire Department has been arrested for soliciting a minor online for sexual purposes. According to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Edward J. Robinson, 32, of Oakdale was communicating with someone online who he believed to be a minor. Robinson made two separate accounts, using fake names and photos, requesting phone sex in exchange for money. He also asked the minor to watch him engage in sexual activity.
Arrests made in Westlake homicide
Two people wanted in the death of a 25-year-old man discovered in a Westlake home last week have been arrested. Demarcus Ardoin, 25, was found dead in his home on Westwood Road around midnight Tuesday after a neighbor reported suspicious behavior. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kayla Vincent said Autoria “Tori” Lachney, 22, and Kevin E. Williams Jr., 23, were located Monday morning at a Kirkman Street home.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
Officials: Cisco found with contraband night before parole hearing
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The night before he went before the parole board, Thomas Frank Cisco was found with contraband, officials say. After the 54-year-old Cisco was granted parole on Thursday, it was brought to the parole board’s attention that medication was found on Cisco that he should not have had, Francis Abbott, executive director of the Louisiana pardon and parole board, told KPLC.
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
70-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Shooting Firearms and Harassing Juveniles
70-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Allegedly Shooting Firearms and Harassing Juveniles. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A 70-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with allegedly shooting firearms and harassing juveniles. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on February 8, 2023, that Deputies were dispatched...
Suspect arrested following police pursuit on Hwy 171
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested following an early morning police pursuit along Hwy 14 and Hwy 171, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. Sgt. Larry Moss says the pursuit occurred on Hwy 14 in Lake Charles after officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in another incident when it failed to stop and fled.
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Announces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used
Ward 4 Marshal’s Office Accnounces Contact Team and Methods of Contact Used. Sulphur, Louisiana – On February 8, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they have a new team and are diligently working on old and new warrants. The Marshal’s Office indicated that they understand their means of contacting people may come off as a scam but they want the public to rest assured that it is not a scam when they try to contact you via multiple means.
