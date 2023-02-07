Read full article on original website
The Art and Architecture of Pennsylvania: Exploring its Cultural Diversitygmc94Pennsylvania State
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl
Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
Here’s how much the winners (and losers) of the Super Bowl get paid
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media at Footprint Center on February 6, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The winners of Super Bowl LVII might get a free trip to Disney World, but anyone who played in the game will go home with more than enough for a pretty extravagant vacation.
Ball don’t lie: The 3 worst calls from NFL refs during Super Bowl 57
While Roger Goodell appears to have some faith in NFL refs, that faith reared its ugly head in Super Bowl 57. Carl Cheffers crew got the call for the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Kansas City fans didn’t have anything kind to say to Cheffers prior to this game, and that likely won’t change after the Super Bowl.
Why is everyone slipping on Cardinals stadium grass?
The grass used at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. for Super Bowl 57 was heavily criticized as players were slipping all game. State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, was selected to host Super Bowl 57. Luckily for this home field, they were able to host a game between the No. 1 seeds in the AFC and NFC in the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance
Take a bow, Rihanna. The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
NFL World Is Furious With Super Bowl Referee Tonight
Just a few weeks ago, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell professed that the league's officiating has never been better. "When you look at officiating, I don’t think it’s ever been better," he said at the time. Well, fast forward a few weeks to the Super Bowl and that comment appears to have been ...
3 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl champs who won’t be back next season
The Kansas City Chiefs roster could look very, very different after Super Bowl 57. Here’s just some of what to expect this offseason. Patrick Mahomes and (hopefully) Andy Reid are here to stay, for now. But the Chiefs do have a lot of work to do in the 2023 NFL offseason.
What did Eagles fans think of Rihanna’s Super Bowl 57 halftime?
Eagles fans were treated to a Super Bowl 57 halftime show featuring pop sensation Rihanna, so how did the Philly fans react to her performance?. Rihanna gave a visually stunning performance during halftime of Super Bowl 57, featuring a string of some of her greatest hits along with a troupe of dancers accompanying her.
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes celebrate Chiefs Super Bowl win on Twitter
Brittany and Jackson Mahomes celebrate Chief’s Super Bowl win on Twitter. Brittany and Jackson Mahomes (the wife and brother of Patrick Mahomes) were relatively quiet during the Chiefs’ appearance at Super Bowl 57, but the same can’t be said for when Kansas City won. Brittany took to...
Dak Prescott got a trophy at Super Bowl 57, the Eagles didn’t and Cowboys fans love it
The Eagles walked out of Super Bowl 57 empty-handed but Dak Prescott got a trophy, which Cowboys fans are absolutely loving as they trolled Philly. Especially after the Divisional Round loss to the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles fans have been pounding their chests at rival Dallas Cowboys fans for weeks. That only grew louder as the No. 1 seed in the NFC continued winning up until playing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday night in Glendale.
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Chris Stapleton’s Super Bowl National Anthem made Nick Sirianni cry (Video)
Chris Stapleton’s performance of the national anthem at Super Bowl 57 had Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and center Jason Kelce in tears. Whoever made the decision that Chris Stapleton would sing the national anthem before Super Bowl 57, first, needs a raise and second, needs to apologize to Nick Sirianni for letting such a soulful singer handle the anthem on the day he’d be coaching in the Super Bowl.
Watch the Kelce brothers embrace after Chiefs win Super Bowl battle
The Kelce brothers, Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, came together after the Chiefs beat the Eagles in the Super Bowl for a loving embrace. Anyone with siblings knows there are few things that sting more than losing to your little brother or sister. Jason Kelce had to live with that reality after his Eagles fell to his younger brother Travis Kelce’s Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.
Bettor places $2.2 million wager on Super Bowl 57
Throughout the past two weeks, we have seen some huge bets placed on Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Now, just hours before kickoff, we may have seen the biggest bet placed yet. In fact, it is the biggest bet that has been taken by Caesars Sportsbook.
Notre Dame closing in on USC’s nightmare to replace Tommy Rees as OC
Notre Dame is on the verge of hiring USC’s kryptonite to be their next offensive coordinator. With Notre Dame having to replace Tommy Rees, do not be surprised if Andy Ludwig leaves Salt Lake City for a more high-profile job over in South Bend. Utah may be the two-time...
Phoenix traffic almost made the Eagles late for the Super Bowl
The intensity of Phoenix traffic ahead of Super Bowl LVII nearly made the Philadelphia Eagles arrive late to their own game. Before the Philadelphia Eagles were set to take the field at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII, they had to conquer another foe: Phoenix rush-hour traffic. Ironically, football...
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning
CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
Super Bowl Memes 2023: Best memes and reactions from Chiefs vs. Eagles
The best Super Bowl memes for 2023 as Super Bowl 57 between the Chiefs and Eagles had fans reacting in the best possible ways. Whenever Tyreek Hill was traded in the offseason, just about everyone expected the Kansas City Chiefs to fall off a bit. They forgot about Patrick Mahomes. They forgot about Andy Reid. They forgot about Travis Kelce. They forgot about Chris Jones.
Super Bowl 2024 odds (Chiefs favored to go back-to-back)
Super Bowl 57 was a game for the ages, with the Kansas City Chiefs rallying from a 10-point halftime deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 on a field goal in the closing seconds. For fans who bet on Kansas City and hit some of the fun prop bets on...
Tubi commercial gave Super Bowl fans instant anxiety
The Tubi commercial gave Super Bowl fans instant anxiety. During the commercials during the Super Bowl, an ad for the streaming service Tubi aired a commercial that gave everyone a fright. The ad looked like your channel was off the game and suddenly putting a movie on instead. Here’s the...
