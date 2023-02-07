ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
The Hill

Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs as tech job losses continue

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will cut about 12,000 jobs, as tech companies across the board continue to engage in mass layoffs. “Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to Google employees on Friday. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality…
CNBC

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs

Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
Sourcing Journal

Second Round of Wayfair Layoffs Imminent

Last month, Wayfair announced it would lay off around 10 percent of its global workforce in the coming months. Now the first round of the home goods retailer’s job cuts is set to begin in a matter of weeks. The Boston-based company announced in January it would eliminate 1,750 jobs in its second round of layoffs in six months. Wayfair laid off about half that many people in August. Around 937 of the workers in this latest round of layoffs are based in Massachusetts. According to a letter sent to employees from co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah, some of the departments affected...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WRAL News

Peltz, citing changes at Disney, ends push for seat on board

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has called off a proxy fight with Disney one day after newly returned CEO Bob Iger announced a major restructuring of the company that includes thousands of job cuts. Peltz phoned into CNBC on Thursday to say that his firm, Trian Fund Management, got everything it...
FLORIDA STATE
WRAL News

Credit Suisse posts $1.4B pre-tax loss as woes go on in 4Q

GENEVA — Credit Suisse on Thursday reported a pre-tax loss of more than 1.3 billion Swiss francs (about $1.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of last year, as its new managers vie to right the top-drawer Swiss bank that has faced a string of setbacks in recent years. The...
WRAL News

Toyota reports 8% drop in Oct-Dec profit, keeps forecast

TOKYO — Toyota reported an 8.1% drop in fiscal third quarter profit Thursday, as a global shortage of computer chips and soaring raw material costs battering the auto industry hit Japan’s top automaker. Toyota Motor Corp.’s October-December profit totaled 727.9 billion yen ($5.6 billion), down from 791.7 billion...
WWD

Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox

Penske Media has made a strategic investment in Vox Media, which owns New York Magazine and a swath of digital properties including The Cut, The Verge, Vulture, Recode, Eater, The Dodo and Thrillist. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but The New York Times reported the value of the investment was $100 million. The deal makes Penske Media Vox’s largest single shareholder; Penske chief executive officer Jay Penske will join the Vox Media board. But the two companies will continue to operate independently.More from WWDInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF ClubhouseIpsy Adds Influencers to its Talent NetworkBarbie as an Instagram Star “I...
WRAL News

Disney cuts Simpsons 'forced labor' episode in Hong Kong

HONG KONG — Walt Disney Co. has removed an episode from cartoon series The Simpsons that included a reference to “forced labor camps” in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong. The company declined to comment on why the episode, “One Angry Lisa” from The Simpsons’...
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
74K+
Followers
81K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy