Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive
(Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner. India’s Mukesh Ambani, Brazil’s Jorge Paulo Lemann and France’s Xavier Niel will join KKR & Co. co-founder Henry Kravis and Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger in investing $175 million to purchase a 3.3% stake in Thrive.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
Meta's layoffs were expensive — it may have spent more than $88,000 per employee to cut 11,000 from the ranks
Meta's severance and personnel costs, following layoffs announced in November, totaled nearly $1 billion, the company reported Wednesday.
Disney exec paid equivalent of $3.4 million a month for brief 3-month stint has already landed a new job
Morrell left Disney to pursue "other opportunities" after a bumpy few months at the conglomerate. A former Disney boss is set to receive more than $10 million in compensation after working at the company for just three months. Geoff Morrell officially took over as Disney’s chief corporate affairs officer on...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Google parent Alphabet to cut 12,000 jobs as tech job losses continue
Google’s parent company, Alphabet, will cut about 12,000 jobs, as tech companies across the board continue to engage in mass layoffs. “Over the past two years we’ve seen periods of dramatic growth,” CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email to Google employees on Friday. “To match and fuel that growth, we hired for a different economic reality…
The Richest Man in the World Takes on Elon Musk
Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury giant LVMH, has just invested in the luxury car manufacturer Lotus, which is betting on EVs.
Mass layoff exit packages at Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet will collectively cost the tech giants up to $4.7 billion
Google parent company Alphabet will have the highest severance cost — ranging from $1.9bn to $2.3bn — while Meta's severance costs are $975 million.
Amid an onslaught of tech layoffs, here are 11 major tech companies that haven't announced any job cuts in the past 6 months
It may seem like every well-known tech company has had layoffs in the last few months, but there are still some holdouts, including Apple and Nvidia.
CNBC
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers as U.S. tech giants ax jobs
Chinese food delivery firm Meituan plans to hire 10,000 workers in the first quarter of the year, the company said Wednesday, sending shares more than 6% lower. Meituan is hiring across a number of different areas of the business including technology development and customer services across dozens of cities including Beijing and Shanghai.
Second Round of Wayfair Layoffs Imminent
Last month, Wayfair announced it would lay off around 10 percent of its global workforce in the coming months. Now the first round of the home goods retailer’s job cuts is set to begin in a matter of weeks. The Boston-based company announced in January it would eliminate 1,750 jobs in its second round of layoffs in six months. Wayfair laid off about half that many people in August. Around 937 of the workers in this latest round of layoffs are based in Massachusetts. According to a letter sent to employees from co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah, some of the departments affected...
Ford Might Not Get To Sell Its German Plant To Warren Buffett-Backed Chinese EV Maker After All
Ford Motor Co’s F German plant is reportedly unlikely to be sold to Warren Buffett-backed Chinese EV-maker BYD Co. BYDDF. What Happened: Ford was in talks with nearly 15 potential investors, including BYD, for the plant located in Sarrlouis, Germany, reported Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. “We...
The Rothschilds look to take their French investment bank private in a $4 billion deal just a few months after a family head died
The Rothschild family wants to take its French investment bank private, in a deal worth about $4 billion. The plan comes 3 months after the death of Evelyn de Rothschild, a key player in uniting the bank's arms. Its shares rose 17% in Paris after its holding company laid out...
Dell cuts 6,600 jobs as it becomes latest tech company to lay off workers
More job cuts are hitting the tech world. This time it’s Dell that is slashing employees.
Peltz, citing changes at Disney, ends push for seat on board
Activist investor Nelson Peltz has called off a proxy fight with Disney one day after newly returned CEO Bob Iger announced a major restructuring of the company that includes thousands of job cuts. Peltz phoned into CNBC on Thursday to say that his firm, Trian Fund Management, got everything it...
Credit Suisse posts $1.4B pre-tax loss as woes go on in 4Q
GENEVA — Credit Suisse on Thursday reported a pre-tax loss of more than 1.3 billion Swiss francs (about $1.4 billion) in the fourth quarter of last year, as its new managers vie to right the top-drawer Swiss bank that has faced a string of setbacks in recent years. The...
Toyota reports 8% drop in Oct-Dec profit, keeps forecast
TOKYO — Toyota reported an 8.1% drop in fiscal third quarter profit Thursday, as a global shortage of computer chips and soaring raw material costs battering the auto industry hit Japan’s top automaker. Toyota Motor Corp.’s October-December profit totaled 727.9 billion yen ($5.6 billion), down from 791.7 billion...
Penske Media Makes Strategic Investment in Vox
Penske Media has made a strategic investment in Vox Media, which owns New York Magazine and a swath of digital properties including The Cut, The Verge, Vulture, Recode, Eater, The Dodo and Thrillist. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but The New York Times reported the value of the investment was $100 million. The deal makes Penske Media Vox’s largest single shareholder; Penske chief executive officer Jay Penske will join the Vox Media board. But the two companies will continue to operate independently.More from WWDInside Peak at CollegeFashionista's CF ClubhouseIpsy Adds Influencers to its Talent NetworkBarbie as an Instagram Star “I...
Disney cuts Simpsons 'forced labor' episode in Hong Kong
HONG KONG — Walt Disney Co. has removed an episode from cartoon series The Simpsons that included a reference to “forced labor camps” in China from its streaming service in Hong Kong. The company declined to comment on why the episode, “One Angry Lisa” from The Simpsons’...
