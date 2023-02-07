Read full article on original website
Related
Cedar Rapids Bed Bath & Beyond and Two Other Iowa Stores to Close
Sometimes when things go bad there's no stopping the runaway train. That seems to be the case at Bed Bath & Beyond. Bed Bath & Beyond, the once mighty retailer that celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021, is getting closer and closer to extinction. Following the company's latest announcement, it will soon be as close to extinct as possible in the state of Iowa, where only one store will remain.
KLEM
Steve Albert – Citizen of the Day
Steve Albert is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, February 13, 2023. Steve is with Iowa State Bank and is Le Mars Main Street Volunteer of the year. He may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Shannon Ivory
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a fugitive who is wanted for violating parole and drug possession. Shannon Ivory is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for violating his parole for a burglary conviction and by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for possession of meth with intent to distribute.
Grandview Park water tanks coming down after 3 years of work
A more than century old Sioux City landmark is crumbling to the ground.
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
KLEM
Marie Phelan
Marie Phelan, 96 of rural Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at her home. Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Christ Lutheran Church – Grant Township in rural Le Mars with Pastor Trish Underberg officiating. Visitation with the family present will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the church and will continue until service time. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Rexwinkel Funeral Home of Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy may be expressed to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
KELOLAND TV
50-year-old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR extricated the...
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
Plane found upside down on Yankton Lake, officials say
Officials encountered a plane crash on Saturday. When they arrived, the plane was upside down on a frozen lake.
kiwaradio.com
Two-Year-Old Airlifted After Being Run Over By Tractor
Craig, Iowa — A child was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a farm accident in the Craig, Iowa area, south of Ireton on Monday, February 6th. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, a few minutes after 3:45 p.m., they received a call of a 2-year-old that had been run over by a tractor at that location. They tell us the Ireton Ambulance Squad and Plymouth County Deputies were dispatched to the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
6th Street bridge to close
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Construction for the first phase of the Unity Bridge project in downtown Sioux Falls will close the 6th Street bridge on Monday. The Unity Bridge project encompasses 6th Street from the Big Sioux River to Weber Ave. The project will reconstruct the current 6th Street bridge, which is near the end of its lifespan; update underground utilities, including the installation of a looped water main to ensure a reliable water supply to adjacent developments; and utilize streetscaping to enhance vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
nwestiowa.com
Inmate charged with no contact violation
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after allegedly calling an individual he is not to have contact with from the facility in Primghar at about noon Sunday, Feb. 5. Twenty-year-old Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn was charged with violation of a no contact/protective order...
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Falls Great Bear Recreation Area Closing Thursday
If you were thinking of heading out to Great Bear for a bit of hiking, tubing, snowboarding, or skiing tomorrow (February 9) you're going to need a change of plans. Due to forecasted high winds in the area tomorrow, (north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph) Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed.
OnlyInYourState
This Family Restaurant In Iowa Is Worth A Trip To The Country
The western border of Iowa can be a lonely place to drive. To the south, you’ve got Council Bluffs bordering Omaha, and up north you’ve got Sioux City – but in between, you’ve got about a hundred miles of nothing along the Nebraska border. It’s enough to make a driver hungry – not just for food, but for a friendly face. Fortunately, when you come across the small town of Onawa, you’ll know you’re home. That’s where you’ll find Frannie’s Cafe, a long-time Onawa institution that has changed names a few times. What hasn’t changed at this rural restaurant in Iowa is the great food, the reasonable prices, and the friendly atmosphere. So come on into Frannie’s Cafe, take a load off, and enjoy all that this small roadside cafe has waiting for the whole family on a leisurely drive.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for meth, more at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 32-year-old Jasper, MN, woman was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on charges of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to affix a drug stamp at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort northwest of Larchwood.
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of raping two girls over several years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Bond has been set at $1 million for a 33-year-old man accused of raping two girls. Court documents say Diego Alonzo-Alonzo raped two girls over several years. One of the victims told her teacher, who then alerted police. Alonzo-Alonzo is facing eight counts of...
Comments / 0