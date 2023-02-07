Read full article on original website
These 30 Samsung phones and tablets will get Android 14
Google released the first Android 14 Developer Preview on February 8. It's only available for eligible Google Pixel devices at the moment. The announcement definitely has other Android handset owners wondering if their phone will get Android 14. If you have a Samsung phone, SamMobile has compiled a list of handsets that are expected to get the next version of Android's smartphone operating system.
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy 23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The cat is out of the bag now, and after a whole year of leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 11 has made its official global debut, heading to shelves in the US, UK, Europe, India (and more). If you watched the launch event, you’d know OnePlus’ presenters were absolutely pumped...
The iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro join Apple's refurbished products for the first time in the US
Refurbished tech products have always been a great way to buy a new device like it was brand new, and save a few bucks during the process. Apple is one of those companies that offer many of its phones and tablets as refurbished on its online store, and the latest additions are none other than the iPad mini 6 and M1 iPad Pro, both released in 2021.
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
It seems that some Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 users are finding that their foldable displays are cracking. As if that isn't bad enough, the damage to the screens is taking place without any trauma or impact to the device and is occurring after the warranty has expired. Technically, with the phone out of warranty, there isn't much that can be done.
The Oppo Find N3 might beat the Galaxy Z Fold 4 at its own game
In December last year Oppo released its latest flagship foldable phone — the Oppo Find N2 — an amazing device that in many ways could rival its most popular competitor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from Samsung. To be frank, both of these handsets can be considered among the best foldable phones on the market, but it seems that the upcoming Oppo Find N3 is set to level up in one of the most important areas for this form factor.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Rumor claims the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature new camera module design
With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup the battle for the title of best phone in 2023 has officially begun. One of the major contenders, namely the iPhone 15, might be more than half a year away, but we are already hearing some early rumors. According to a...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is the fastest-looking Galaxy phone
We were muttering about how few and far between Limited Edition phone models are in the Hello Kitty article when karma struck. Now, it looks like BMW and Samsung have worked together to make a special M Edition Galaxy S23 Ultra phone in honor of BMW's famous M3 E30 model.
Apple is still working on an iPhone subscription service which should arrive... eventually
It is hardly a secret that the prices of smartphones - and in particular, those of flagships - have gone up drastically over the last couple of years. Nowadays, paying $1000+ for a handset is not all that uncommon - especially if you are an Apple user. Perhaps this is...
The Samsung Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A54 might be much pricier than last year
Samsung really hit the sweet spot with the Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A33 5G last year, as both phones were among the best budget phones of 2022, delivering stellar specs for their price tags. Unfortunately, a new leak that has surfaced is pointing at a potential increase in prices for the upcoming successors of these handsets — the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G.
Serious bug shows why only developers should install Android 14 DP1
As we told you the other day, Google has started walking down the path that leads to the release of Android 14 by dropping Android 14 Developer Preview 1. While the Beta releases aren't for everyone because they are unstable, you shouldn't even consider installing the Developer Previews unless you are an Android Developer. That's because many features are apt to be down or not working right when running the Developer Preview or early Beta releases.
How durable is the Galaxy S23 Ultra? (VIDEO)
With the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in line to become the new King of Android when it is released one week from today (and you know that there will be stories about lucky consumers who received their phones a day or two early), almost everything is known about the device except for its durability. But the phone has been tortured by JerryRigEverything which explains the loud screaming noise heard across the globe the other day. Ever hear a transistor cry?
T-Mobile is putting an end to an awesome Sprint customer benefit at the most convenient time
"Netflix on Us" is quite possibly the most well-known and presumably one of the most popular perks many T-Mobile customers get just for being a customer these days, but there's actually something a lot of people undeniably appreciate even more that a select few subscribers to the second-largest wireless service provider in the US still have free access to.
Here's why Galaxy S23 Ultra users should not enable a certain battery feature
The Samsung Galaxy S23 line will officially be released at the end of next week. The one model that always hogs the S series spotlight is the Ultra. It's bigger, more squared-off, and with the Galaxy Note design cues, it is unlike the other phones in the line. We'd imagine that many are captivated by the 200MP ISOCELL HP2 image sensor that the device is equipped with, and its ability to snap photographs using a 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.
Apple receives a patent for an intriguing new camera system for the Apple Watch
Apple received a patent earlier this month from theU.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) titled "Watch Having A Release Mechanism." The patent (US-11571048-B1) details a method that allows Apple Watch users to have access to a camera located on the bottom of the device. The patent envisions a special watch band with a quick-release feature that would allow the watch to easily be disconnected from the band allowing the user to take pictures and videos with the rear-facing camera.
Vote now: Have you ever put the S Pen backward inside your Note/S Ultra phone?
The S Pen has come a long way since its inception. The first Galaxy Note, which was released in 2011, had a basic stylus that was simple to use and provided basic functionality. Over the years, Samsung has continued to refine and improve the S Pen, adding new features and capabilities with each generation.
Why iPhone users don't need to worry about a recently reported Apple Maps privacy bug
Earlier this month, when Apple released iOS 16.3, we told you that one of the security updates fixed by the update was one listed as CVE-2023-23503. The use of Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) tracking numbers is that it helps the public more easily track vulnerabilities. This privacy bug was related to Apple Maps and if exploited, it could allow attackers to "bypass Privacy preferences."
Check to see if your Galaxy phone is getting the updated Samsung Camera Assistant app
Samsung's Camera Assistant app was released for the Galaxy S22 series with the One UI 5.0 update. Sammy plans on sharing the Camera Assistant app with more Galaxy handsets. According to SamMobile, besides bringing the Camera Assistant to more Samsung handsets, the app is expected to come with more features. One new feature will give users control over image capture speed, image sharpening, and the timer.
T-Mobile brings back its stellar Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro deals (with no trade-in)
There are a lot of different ways to save big bucks on Google's best Pixel phones right now, starting with Best Buy's unrivaled new deals for upfront carrier activations, but of course, the number one avenue to discount world remains the largest mobile network operators in the US themselves. By...
