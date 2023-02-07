HOUSTON (KIAH) Police are looking for two suspects who broke in into a maintenance building at an apartment complex and stole some very pricey equipment. Video surveillance in the video clip herein, reveals two suspects breaking into a building at the Fidelis Cypresswood Apartments in Cypresswood Tuesday night. The two suspects stole a General Wire Speed Rooter sewer cleaning machine valued at over $3,000. They are described as black males.

