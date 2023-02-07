Read full article on original website
4-year-old shot in possible road rage incident in Katy, deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating what led to the shooting of a 4-year-old in Katy Thursday night. The parents told deputies they were involved in a road rage incident on the Katy Freeway around 9 p.m. last night and that the child was shot in the left arm.
Houston searching for 2 suspected of stealing $3,000 cleaning machine
HOUSTON (KIAH) Police are looking for two suspects who broke in into a maintenance building at an apartment complex and stole some very pricey equipment. Video surveillance in the video clip herein, reveals two suspects breaking into a building at the Fidelis Cypresswood Apartments in Cypresswood Tuesday night. The two suspects stole a General Wire Speed Rooter sewer cleaning machine valued at over $3,000. They are described as black males.
Can dogs ride in the bed of a truck in Texas? It depends
HOUSTON (KIAH) – In many states, it’s illegal to have a dog riding in the bed of a truck, but is Texas one of them?. Though there are restrictions on people riding in the back of a pickup, the state of Texas does not prohibit animals from riding in truck beds.
Get hitched on Valentine’s Day at Sam Houston Park
HOUSTON (KIAH) – This Valentine’s Day, the Harris County Clerk’s Office is collaborating with the Heritage Society to provide marriage licenses on-site for couples wanting to celebrate their nuptials at the historic Sam Houston Park, The park is located on 1100 Bagby Street in downtown Houston. HCCO...
Catch the exclusive Gold Beads, win amazing prizes at Mardi Gras! Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Organizers of the 112th Mardi Gras! Galveston are giving a few lucky parade goers a chance to win some extraordinary prizes. Exclusive Golden Mardi Gras beads will be thrown out during parades on the first Friday, February 10 at the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade at 7 p.m., and again at parades on Saturday, February 11, and Friday, February 17.
Woman dies after car crashes into tree
HOUSTON (KIAH) A woman died this morning after being involved in a crash in the Westchase area over night. It happened a little after 10:30 p.m. last night.. Local authorities said that after the driver admitted to police he was arguing with the woman, she struck a tree. He then...
