12 big reveals from the Murdaugh murder trial to catch you up to speed on the case
As the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues in Walterboro, new information from the law enforcement investigation and witnesses for the prosecution has been revealed.
Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on their 1,700-acre hunting estate in Isleton.
Among the new information is:
- A cellphone video in the dog kennel minutes before the deaths has audio of Paul, his mother and a man who close friends say was Murdaugh, countering his statement he was in the house taking a nap and then went to his mother’s house.
- Maggie and Paul Murdaugh did not have life insurance.
- Paul was shot first.
- A video of SLED interview with Murdaugh a couple hours after Maggie and Paul’s murder showed him crying as he said either “It’s just so bad, I did him so bad,” or “they did him so bad.” The SLED witness said the former; defense asked otherwise.
- The two murder weapons — shotgun and AR-style rifle — have not been found.
- Firearm rounds taken from Maggie’s body match some old ones found on the property at Moselle, the hunting estate. Spent ammunition was found in numerous places around the property.
- Murdaugh had no blood on his body or clothes. No bloody clothes have been found from the grisly scene.
- Longtime friend and lawyer Chris Wilson revealed Murdaugh admitted he stole money from clients due to an opiate addiction.
- Jeanne Seckinger, the chief financial officer at Murdaugh’s former law firm, said she confronted Murdaugh about $792,000 in legal fees missing from the firm on the day of the murders.
- Calls on Murdaugh’s iPhone on the night of the murders were deleted.
- Muschelle “Shelly” Smith, a caretaker for Murdaugh’s mother, said he was at the mother’s bedside for 15-20 minutes the night of the murders. He held his mother’s hand and spoke to her while she was sleeping. He told Smith later that if anyone asked, he was there 30-40 minutes. Also offered to help pay for her wedding.
- Murdaugh’s last text to Maggie was at 9.47 p.m.: “Call me babe.”
