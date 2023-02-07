ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

12 big reveals from the Murdaugh murder trial to catch you up to speed on the case

By Lyn Riddle
The State
The State
 5 days ago

As the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues in Walterboro, new information from the law enforcement investigation and witnesses for the prosecution has been revealed.

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, on their 1,700-acre hunting estate in Isleton.

The Murdaugh family Buster, Maggie, Paul, and Alex (from left to right) pose for a photo . Facebook/Facebook

Among the new information is:

  • A cellphone video in the dog kennel minutes before the deaths has audio of Paul, his mother and a man who close friends say was Murdaugh, countering his statement he was in the house taking a nap and then went to his mother’s house.

  • Maggie and Paul Murdaugh did not have life insurance.

  • Paul was shot first.

  • A video of SLED interview with Murdaugh a couple hours after Maggie and Paul’s murder showed him crying as he said either “It’s just so bad, I did him so bad,” or “they did him so bad.” The SLED witness said the former; defense asked otherwise.

  • The two murder weapons — shotgun and AR-style rifle — have not been found.

  • Firearm rounds taken from Maggie’s body match some old ones found on the property at Moselle, the hunting estate. Spent ammunition was found in numerous places around the property.

  • Murdaugh had no blood on his body or clothes. No bloody clothes have been found from the grisly scene.

Chris Wilson, a trial attorney, tears up while questioned by prosecutor Creighton Waters during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP) Andrew J. Whitaker/AP
Mushelle “Shelly” Smith, caregiver for Libby Murdaugh in June of 2021, is questioned by prosecutor John Meadors in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post and Courier/Pool awhitaker@postandcourier.com/Andrew J. Whitaker

