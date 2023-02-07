Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
EGF council talks Fufeng and chickens
The recent debate over the Fufeng project in Grand Forks spilled over into last night’s East Grand Forks council meeting. Mayor Steve Gander says he’s been asked by many about his thoughts on the failed project and he admits there were strong pros and cons both for and against. Gander says after all the information was gather he believes the decision to scrap the China-based corn milling plant was the right call due to national security concerns.
KNOX News Radio
GF hires new public health boss
Grand Forks has a new Director of Public Health. The city council approved the hiring of Tess Moeller for the post left vacant by the retirement of Debbie Swanson. The city received 16 applications for the job before narrowing it down to four finalists. Moeller most recently served as Vice-President...
kvrr.com
North Dakota House passes bill to raise speed limit to 80 on interstates
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota House passed a bill to raise speed limits from 75 to 80 miles per hour on most of Interstates 29 and 94. The bill allows cities like Fargo and Grand Forks to limit speeds on the interstates within city limits. “For a...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks officially cancels Fufeng project
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grand Forks city council voted unanimously to cancel the proposed Chinese-owned corn milling plant project, over national security concerns. Many have said they don’t want a Chinese entity operating so close to them or near a U.S. Air Force base. The decision...
KNOX News Radio
Woinarowicz named DNR Conservation Officer of Year
Thief River Falls-based Jeremy Woinarowicz has been named the Minnesota D-N-R Conservation Officer of the Year for 2022, presented for outstanding overall career performance. Since joining the D-N-R in 2004, Woinarowicz has worked at the Thief River Falls West station, which covers several counties in northwest Minnesota. In addition to...
Jan Murtha on North Dakota’s financial investments with China
The Grand Forks City Council canceled the Fufeng Project this week, but what about our state's financial investments with China?
newsdakota.com
Nine Recruits Graduate from NDHP Law Enforcement Training
Graduates include: Brady Aberle, Williston, ND; John Bartlette, Grand Forks, ND; Justin Cote-Kanning, Bottineau, ND; Austin Erickson, Devils Lake, ND; Abe Johannes, Vergas, MN; Jonathan Kramer, Bismarck, ND; Tanner Lembke, Mohall, ND; Camron McFarland, Donnybrook, ND; and Benjamin Wenger, Fargo, ND. VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NDHP) – Nine troopers graduated from...
KNOX News Radio
Another charge filed against ND priest
A former Grand Forks priest has been charged with an additional count of committing sexual exploitation by therapist. Father Neil Pfeifer was originally charged in Stutsman County last week after being removed from active ministry on January 14th. On Monday an additional count of sexual exploitation by therapist was filed...
valleynewslive.com
Crookston woman leaves job after being overpaid more than $137K
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Crookston woman faces charges after she was significantly overpaid by her employer. According to court documents, Irene Thompson had worked for New Flyer of America since 2011, making roughly $25/hour as an assembler. On December 30th, New Flyer attempted to deposit her biweekly pay of $1,126.60, but accidentally deposited $137,521.94 into her Wells Fargo account.
KNOX News Radio
NWS: Spring flood risk remains low
The latest spring flood outlook by the National Weather Service pretty much mimics the statement released two weeks ago. The risk for significant spring flooding in the Red River Valley is relatively low – and running below long-term historical averages. Although January and early February have been dry –...
valleynewslive.com
Police warn of xylazine-related overdose deaths in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) works closely with the Cass County Drug Task Force and federal partners, such as the Drug Enforcement Administration - DEA, to monitor national narcotics trends before they reach the Red River Valley. One trend CID and their partners have identified is the rise of Narcan-resistant xylazine being mixed into illegal drugs.
Country Artist In North Dakota Gets Caught W/Pants Down Literally
Priscilla Block, an up-and-coming country artist was in North Dakota this past weekend. She's currently on tour and opening up for Justin Moore. The two of them just played the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, North Dakota this past Saturday, February 4th. Priscilla posted a picture on her Facebook page...
kfgo.com
Man killed in weekend snowmobile crash identified
STAPLES, Minn. – Cass County authorities in northern Minnesota have identified a Staples man killed in a weekend snowmobile crash. Mark Plattner, 65, and his family were returning home from a ride when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, and he was thrown from the machine. Plattner was...
