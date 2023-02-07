Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Coralville Police arrest convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of 3-year-old
Coralville Police have arrested a wanted Iowa City man accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a shooting that killed a three-year-old. Officers were called to a 9-1-1 hang-up at an apartment on 2nd Avenue just after 3:45 Sunday morning. Arriving officers found 33-year-old Chris Gordon of Sandusky Drive inside. Police knew Gordon had warrants for his arrest, and he was taken into custody despite numerous attempts to leave the apartment.
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested after IC police chase
A Coralville man has been arrested after a police chase in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 29-year-old Charles Tate of 11th Avenue was driving a 2018 Kia Optima on Arthur Street near the Town & Campus Apartments just after 11:30pm on January 5th. Tate had a suspended license, leading to a traffic stop from Iowa City Police.
KCJJ
Central Iowa woman arrested after allegedly knocking victim’s fake tooth out during Coralville rap concert
Coralville Police have arrested a woman they say knocked a fake tooth out of a victim’s mouth during a rap concert at Xtream Arena. Arrest records indicate the incident happened just before 8:30 Thursday night at a concert by the rapper A Boogie wit da Hoodie. Officers say they separated 19-year-old Julia Belzer Plaza of Ankeny from another subject as they were fighting. Belzer Plaza allegedly punched the victim in the mouth, knocking out a fake tooth.
KCJJ
North Liberty Police arrest OWI suspect with dangerously high BAC
North Liberty Police have arrested a drunk driving suspect who they say had a dangerously high level of intoxication. Officers noticed a 2017 Cadillac XTS squealing its tires and driving erratically as it turned from northbound Kansas Avenue to westbound Penn Street just before 4:30 Saturday afternoon. The vehicle also had an expired registration.
KCJJ
Transient charged in IC appliance store burglary case
A transient faces charges that he burglarized an Iowa City appliance store last summer. 59-year-old Scott Ayers has been in the Johnson County Jail since November on unrelated charges. Iowa City Police say Ayers and another suspect entered the property of Slager Appliance on Highway 1 West just before 2:30am on August 27th by climbing over or under a fence. The two allegedly entered four different Slager trucks and stole equipment. The incident was caught on surveillance video, which police say also shows the vehicle the two used to flee the scene. The estimated value of the stolen items is $3,750.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man arrested in connection with theft of credit cards from UI College of Dentistry patient
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a purse and subsequent use of stolen credit cards from a patient at the University of Iowa College of Dentistry. 57-year-old Dwayne Lowe of Agin Court NE was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 12:15 Friday...
KCJJ
UIHC patient accused of punching nurse in the groin
A patient at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics is accused of punching a nurse in the groin. Iowa City Police say 67-year-old Thomas Schabilion of the Hilltop manufactured housing community on Waterfront Drive was being seen in the UIHC emergency department at 7:45pm on January 27th when he punched a nurse twice in the groin. The victim suffered only minor pain and no injuries, but still requested charges be filed.
KCJJ
IC woman accused of crashing car into mobile home
Crashing her car into a mobile home has led to an Iowa City woman’s arrest. Johnson County deputies were called to the Lake Ridge manufactured housing community just before 5am Friday for a 2019 Nissan Sentra that had blown through a stop sign and crashed into a residence. Arriving officers say the driver, identified as 18-year-old Dianna Martinez of Beach View Drive, showed signs of impairment. Staff at the Johnson County jail report Martinez had marijuana and a powdery white rock that tested positive for cocaine on her person, as well as a fake driver’s license.
KCJJ
Two killed in Cedar Rapids traffic accident
Two people have died in a Cedar Rapids traffic accident. According to Cedar Rapids Police, just after 5:00 Saturday night first responders were called to the intersection of Williams Blvd and Wiley Blvd SW for a two-vehicle accident involving a sedan and pickup truck. The passengers in the sedan, an 81-year-old female and 75-year-old male, were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
KCJJ
Iowa City’s cohousing neighborhood filling up
Ten years after the founders bought an 8-acre parcel off Benton Street in Iowa City, the Prairie Hill cohousing development is constructing the last of 11 buildings. Four of five units have already been sold, with homeowners expected to move in by June. Iowa’s first cohousing neighborhood will soon have...
KCJJ
Johnson County Supervisor to open soul food restaurant
A Johnson County Supervisor is embarking on a new endeavor. Supervisor Royceann Porter wrote on her Facebook page that she plans to open a soul food restaurant in the former Slumberland location in Pepperwood Plaza. Royceann’s Soul Food Cottage is scheduled to open next month. Porter says she honed...
KCJJ
Fairfax mayor to resign due to health concerns
The mayor of Fairfax is set to resign, citing health reasons. The Fairfax city council agenda posted to the city’s web site indicates Mayor Bernie Frieden has submitted his resignation, effective this coming Tuesday. Frieden says in a letter to the council that medical issues are affecting his physical and mental health.
KCJJ
Report: Eastern Iowa Airport negotiating to buy rural Swisher property after well tests positive for chemicals linked to airport firefighting operations
The Eastern Iowa Airport is negotiating to buy a rural Swisher property after its well tested positive for chemicals used to fight fuel fires on runways. That’s according to The Cedar Rapids Gazette, which reports airport officials are in talks with Paul and Nikki Hynek of Walford Road to either purchase their land or provide the family with a new well. The family’s home sits just south of the airport.
