ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

Singapore's Budget Expected to Focus on Inflation and Support for Laid Off Workers

Rising inflation and layoffs are among the top concerns of Singaporeans. The 2023 budget will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, on Feb. 14. Calling it his "Valentine's Day present to all," he promised additional measures to help Singaporeans, particularly the more vulnerable and...
NBC New York

Japanese Yen Jumps on Report Kazuo Ueda Will Be Next Governor of the Central Bank

Economist Ueda is a former member of the central bank's policy board. He would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term started on March 20, 2013, and will end on April 8, 2023. Kuroda has overseen the BOJ's policy of ultra-low interest rates while other major central banks have been hiking to tackle inflation.
NBC New York

Asia Markets Fall as Investors Await Economic Data Releases in Week Ahead

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in Asia-Pacific were down on Monday as investors look ahead to a week of crucial economic data releases, including the U.S. consumer price index that will determine the Federal Reserve's path forward. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1% and the Topix was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy