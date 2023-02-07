ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Frank Ragnow really liked the Pro Bowl format change

By Jeff Risdon
 2 days ago
The NFL made significant changes to the Pro Bowl weekend this year. The biggest change was ending the game itself from its longtime format, replacing it with a series of skill challenges and games, as well as a flag football game between the conferences.

For Lions center Frank Ragnow, the change was a welcome one.

Ragnow is in his second Pro Bowl. He was also a Pro Bowler in 2020 and played in the exhibition game that year. A smiling Ragnow joined Lions team reporter Danni Rogers in Las Vegas for a interview where Rogers asked Ragnow to compare the two experiences.

“I think it’s cool,” Ragnow said of the new format. “It definitely gets the players more excited and less stressed about actually having to work and — not compete because we compete at a high level here in a unique way that we don’t usually get to do. It’s cool.”

